Local, state and national politicians representing the Coastside weighed in over the last 12 hours on Wednesday's historic events at the U.S. Capitol. Here is what they said through official statements.
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein
“Today’s actions by Trump supporters and the president himself were truly unworthy of our nation. It’s a dark day that will take a long time and a lot of work to overcome.
“Donald Trump is responsible for this madness. He told supporters he would march with them to the Capitol, then abandoned his unruly mob and escaped to the White House, unleashing unchecked chaos that endangered many lives and reportedly left at least one person shot.
“The conspiracies need to stop. The 13 Republican senators engaged in protests against certification of Joe Biden’s victory need to stand down. These actions do nothing more than foster serious division, all for personal political gain.
“Above all, President Trump must stop inciting people to violence with false claims of election fraud, actions at this point that border on insurrection. He had his day in court. In more than 60 cases, judge after judge found no evidence of voter fraud. The election is over, Mr. President. Stop working to destroy our democracy.”
U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, District 18
“Today’s assault on the U.S. Capitol was an attempted coup fueled by the violent rhetoric of President Trump and his allies, aggrieved by his election results. The U.S. Capitol is the tabernacle of our democracy and every American should be appalled by the events that took place today. Congress must fulfill its Constitutional duty by certifying the election results and in doing so, will demonstrate that we will not be intimidated into abandoning our oath of office or neglecting our democracy.”
U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier
“More than 40 years ago, as I lay bleeding from five gunshot wounds on an air strip in the Guyanese jungle not knowing if I would live or die, I swore that if I did survive I would dedicate my life to public service. I thought of that moment today, when the U.S. Capitol was stormed by a mob of Trump rioters emboldened by the President fomenting a coup d’état. My colleagues and I who were in the Capitol as the rotunda was breached and tear gas filled the air were evacuated to a safe location, where we remain.
This is a dark day for American democracy. To see the seat of our government dissolve into anarchy with little to no resistance from the Defense Department or U.S. Capitol Police makes us no better than a banana republic. The responsibility for this act of domestic terrorism lays firmly at the feet of the President and House and Senate Republicans who refused to impeach him, stoked his ego, and entertained his conspiracy theories about nonexistent voter fraud.
None of this will stop the U.S. House and Senate from certifying our free and fair election and ensuring that President-elect Biden will take office on January 20th. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, we will see a return to democratic values and compassion for the American people who have struggled in the wake of the COVID pandemic and valiantly pushed forward despite what often feels like insurmountable odds.
Their dedication, pain, sacrifice, and courage stands in stark contrast to the cowardly and calculated actions I witnessed on the House floor today—a true national embarrassment. My Republican colleagues know how elections work, how ballots are counted, how results are certified, and that the voter fraud conspiracies spewed by Trump are lies. They know what Trump’s words mean, what he was calling for, and the consequences of his actions, yet remained largely silent. Senator McConnell’s redress today was too little, too late. He and his colleagues are complicit with the attempted overthrow of our government. There must be consequences for their complicity. The President must be immediately removed under the 25th Amendment. His words and deeds have encouraged a violent insurrection and he presents a direct and deadly threat to our democracy and the rule of law.”
California state Sen. Josh Becker, District 13
“Our democracy and our institutions held firm against direct assault today and four years of relentless attack on their integrity. Democracy and integrity won. History will not look kindly on Trump and his riotous mob whose violence led to the death of a woman today.”
California Assemblyman Marc Berman, District 24
"Today we saw our nation's Capitol come under attack, an attempted coup to disrupt one of the foundational bedrocks of our democracy - the peaceful transition of power after a free and fair election. We are in the midst of the greatest threat our democracy has ever faced, an assault from fellow Americans who are being encouraged and emboldened by the President of the United States himself.
“Trump and his enablers have been flirting with inciting civil war in our country for four years. For too long, elected leaders have enabled and excused this borderline treasonous behavior, turning a blind eye as his lies have steadily eroded faith in our civic institutions and turned Americans against one another. They believed they could foment hatred for their own personal political gains, yet stay above the fray and avoid culpability. They are wrong. We will remember their names, and we will not forget their seditious acts.
“Our democracy is stronger than these traitors. The fabric of our nation is being strained to its breaking point, but America will prevail."
Half Moon Bay Mayor Robert Brownstone
"Many of us have spent today following the troubling images and news reports emanating from our nation’s Capital. Once again this past year, we find ourselves navigating our way through multiple once-in-a-lifetime challenges.
"Despite the weight of so many simultaneous challenges and events, I remain optimistic. I remain optimistic and confident because I live in Half Moon Bay. I am confident that we live in a proud and resilient community that continues to come together in the face of adversity.
"We are a thoughtful community; most often characterized by our individual and collective efforts to support our neighbors during trying times. We are a community that cherishes our democratic freedoms and we believe in decency and respect for a range of differing points of view.
"In Half Moon Bay, participatory democracy lives and is reflected in our strong independent press, our participation in local elections, and in our lively City Council meetings that often extend into the early morning hours (until every voice has been heard).
"In Half Moon Bay, our powerful shared values enable us to stay strong through the unprecedented challenges of pandemics, fires, economic downturns, and climate change. We stay strong because there isn’t anything we can’t do when we do it together."
