A detailed report compiled for the city of Half Moon Bay in the midst of a pandemic outlines 15 overlapping recommendations that delve into economic challenges and opportunities for greater sustainability on the coast.
In February 2021, the city of Half Moon Bay launched a plan to build a thorough and extensive roadmap to bolster the region’s economy and services that had suffered due to the pandemic. The Coastside Recovery Initiative included a 17-member task force made up of diverse representatives from nonprofit, venture capital, agriculture and education sectors. They were charged with analyzing virtually every strength and weakness of the Coastside, interviewing key stakeholders and experts, and making recommendations to the City Council.
That massive undertaking crystalized an in-depth final report titled, “Building a More Equitable, Vibrant and Resilient Coastside Economy” published last month by the city. It gives a comprehensive analysis of the struggles, challenges and opportunities in economies from Montara to Pescadero. Program Manager Karen Decker said that while the logistics would have been easier to study only Half Moon Bay, many of the recommendations require more than just a single city initiative. She noted that while state or federal initiatives can be helpful, the goal was to have policies and outcomes shaped by people who lived and worked locally.
Aside from Decker, the leaders of this project included consultant Erica Wood, Deputy City Manager Matthew Chidester, chamber CEO and President Krystlyn Giedt, and Danielle Lee, the former deputy director of the San Mateo County Office of Sustainability.
The task force’s four camps, teams Eco, Vibrant, Thrive and Innovate, each focused on different aspects, including leveraging the region's natural assets, business innovation, nonprofit support, and revitalizing community and commercial spaces.
“The recommendations in this report make clear what is both possible and necessary to drive a full recovery that meets the needs of local businesses, is inclusive of residents who have been hardest hit by the pandemic and creates the next economy that works for everyone,”
Half Moon Bay Mayor Debbie Ruddock said in a written statement. “We hope the report serves as a shared blueprint for action and inspires everyone to play a role in advancing strategies that foster economic growth and resilience.”
As much as the task force’s 15 final recommendations were data-driven, much of the work was shaped by numerous conversations and interviews. More than 180 people attended the initiative’s first open house event last year. The task force held 20 working team meetings and conducted more than a dozen interviews and focus group sessions with nonprofits and businesses from Montara to Pescadero.
While some of the goals and insights overlap between teams, the task force attempted to make separate recommendations based on different sectors. Many of the findings address the lack of affordable housing opportunities, shortage of child care, traffic problems, and a lack of digital infrastructure.
Team Eco focused on improving the region's numerous agricultural and open spaces. The report concluded that farmworkers played an essential role in food delivery during the pandemic, yet are especially vulnerable to housing and financial insecurities, even well before the pandemic. The myriad regulatory agencies managing farmland and open spaces on the coast also make it difficult to implement new economic development projects, including housing. Some recommendations from this group include creating career pathways with Cabrillo Unified and the College of San Mateo, a centralized market and a more coordinated network of farmworker housing opportunities. Wood said that a key finding was that the Coastside could make large gains in regenerative agriculture, which would in turn spur job growth.
But first, it needed to deal with a perception issue. “We heard from Team Eco that one of the challenges we’re dealing with is perception, and farming and working the land as not being valued,” Wood said. “If we can bring some of these neat practices of sustainability, regenerative agriculture and tech, you’re creating different kinds of jobs that may hold more appeal for the next generation.”
Team Thrive had similar outcomes in mind in terms of bolstering a variety of small businesses and safety-net nonprofits. The report stated that the high cost of living on the Coastside had strained many of the employees of those nonprofits who provide everything from access to health care, food, rent relief and child care.
It’s hard to retain local talent when wages don’t keep up with living expenses and families can’t find affordable child care services. Team Vibrant outlined challenges for improving commercial and public spaces in Half Moon Bay and Pescadero and recommended creating a business improvement district, incentivizing support for local businesses and starting a professional role to steer community development projects on the South Coast.
Team Innovate, which studied job growth and entrepreneurship, voiced similar objectives. It underscored a drop in Half Moon Bay’s transient occupancy tax, one of the largest sources of revenue for the city, and that local agriculture production dropped 30 percent from 2019 to 2020.
The initiative has now moved to the implementation phase, and project leaders hope the outcomes become part of a broader set of economic policies for the region implemented over time. Some are already underway, like the chamber’s plans for a new Business Resource Center and Rancho San Benito, a new co-op that allows farmworkers to grow their own crops and learn business strategies.
While the City Council incorporated economic development as a priority for the next fiscal year, Wood and Decker say now is the time to bolster the economic agenda for the entire Coastside. It won’t be easy and will require loads of time, capital and political and community willpower. And more than a little initiative.
