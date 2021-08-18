Nearly eight months since its inception in January, the Coastside Recovery Initiative has a set of initial short- and long-term recommendations to help local businesses to effectively recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic.
The Coastside Recovery Initiative is a partnership effort between the city of Half Moon Bay, the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau and San Mateo County. It’s spearheaded by the Recovery Task Force, 17 people divided into four working groups, each focusing on aspects such as promoting economic diversification, supporting local businesses and nonprofits, protecting environmental assets and boosting community spaces. The task force represents a range of backgrounds from retail, nonprofit, education and environmental sectors, said Karen Decker, the project manager for the Coastside Recovery Initiative.
“We know the impacts of the pandemic have disproportionately affected low-income residents and communities of color, and these cross-sections were critical to keep in mind when assembling the task force,” Decker said.
On July 20, the City Council received a few of the broad recommendations outlined by the task force. The list is still being vetted and the task force will publish a full set of refined recommendations in September. Each one is the result of four Recovery Task Force meetings, 16 working team meetings and a multitude of outreach, including walking tours of downtown Half Moon Bay, Pillar Point Harbor and Pescadero.
The four groups, known as “Eco,” “Vibrant,” “Thrive” and “Innovate,” are charged with identifying the Coastside’s areas of focus, challenges and threats. Team Thrive’s recommendation is to determine viable and centralized community lending options, including loans for small businesses. Team Eco recommended creating equitable opportunities and training for farmworkers and expanding technical training and sustainable practices.
Team Innovate suggested creating a startup incubator hub for a variety of business sectors, including small work-from-home centered businesses and marine and airport-based industries. Team Vibrant recommended forming a new community-based platform to address infrastructure needs. Erica Wood, a consultant with the city, said that kind of leadership wouldn’t be intended to subvert other established groups.
“This is not to say there are not great organizations like Puente de la Costa Sur and great committed individuals like those who serve on the Pescadero Municipal Advisory Council who have done good work,” said Wood. “But they’re not necessarily positioned to do this kind of economic development and infrastructure work,” Wood said.
The task force got an unexpected opportunity to collect more data on the Coastside when it partnered with the Stanford Prevention Research Center. Using the mobile application “Our Voice,” task force members took 25 walks around the Coastside and were asked to document anything they felt contributed or detracted from the area's accessibility, economic vitality or vibrancy. Using GIS mapping software, the research center turned the group’s 218 photos of street signs, businesses and landscapes into a visual data set, so members could see where the most notable areas were.
“When this opportunity presented itself, it really resonated with our value around innovation,” Decker said. “It was just too good to pass up.”
The task force hopes to leave a lasting impact and not have its work be confined to a report. For example, the initiative also sparked another collaboration through another mobile application that could provide a boost to local shops.
The San Mateo County Economic Development Association chose the Coastside as one of six pilot areas for an app called Colu, which incentivizes users to shop at local businesses and earn points. The points can be redeemed at stores or users can donate the proceeds to a nonprofit, and the county covers the reimbursement. The local chamber is working with the county to get this up and running.
“The task force has expressed to us on numerous occasions they don’t want the recommendations to sit on the shelf,” Wood said. “So we want to think about how the recommendations can be implemented and what’s the best structure to make that happen.”
Decker described the task force as an engaged forum sharing ideas and resources, not a group that makes definitive decisions on economic strategies. She pointed to the continued collaboration and relationships that stemmed from walking tours, whether it was presenting to the San Mateo County Harbor Commission or meeting the Half Moon Bay History Association.
“They’re committed to this process resulting in something useful and tangible for the community,” she said.
“The task force has expressed to us on numerous occasions they don’t want the recommendations to sit on the shelf,” -- Task Force 2021
“I want results,” McHugh said. “We don’t want a study that’s going to sit on a shelf. We want an actual blueprint that can be implemented, and we want to hire the right person to do that implementation — that’s the most important thing.” -- Task Force 2013 -- https://www.hmbreview.com/news/chamber-hires-firm-to-plan-economic-development/article_d86e2adc-1bf2-11e3-a5bb-0019bb2963f4.html
