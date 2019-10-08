On Tuesday, PG&E announced that nearly 34 counties, including cities from Pacifica to Pescadero, could be subject to a planned power shut-off because of a dry and strong wind event forecast for later this week. The National Weather Service also issued a red flag warning due to increased fire danger for much of the area surrounding the Coastside.
The warnings come in the wake of other Bay Area power safety shut-offs that have raised concerns about communication to local agencies and customers.
At press time, it was not clear whether the power company would, in fact, turn off the power to the Coastside and other areas in the warning zone. However, a Caltrans spokesman said transportation officials would close the Devil’s Slide tunnels for 24 hours beginning at noon on Wednesday. That is because the tunnels require electricity to power internal exhaust fans. The announcement of the closure of the tunnels was an ominous indication of other potential shutdowns.
The utility company’s analysts and meteorologists will consider several factors including wind gusts, high temperatures and dry conditions before shutting off power, officials say. PG&E officials said they will communicate with local stakeholders and PG&E customers through texts, emails and phone calls with as much advance notice as possible.
A community resource center will be open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and stay open during daylight hours in Half Moon Bay at the new Pasta Moon location, 845 Main St. Restrooms, bottled water, charging stations and air-conditioned seating will be accessible for up to 100 people.
The San Mateo County Office of Emergency Services was notified on Sunday, along with other state agencies, about the possible outage. Since then official information has been difficult to come by. PG&E’s shutdown alert page was down for much of Tuesday.
“It should be stated that PG&E is the responsible party to keep people up-to-date with information, but to further enhance the message we will send out an SMC Alert with information from PG&E,” said Kevin Rose, manager of the Office of Emergency Services.
The city of Half Moon Bay has backup generators for government buildings. The city government found itself in much the same position as its citizens.
“At this point, we are preparing for a shutdown,” said Public Works Director John Doughty on Tuesday.
Doughty said the city will likely open the Emergency Operation Center to coordinate with first-responders and the county late Tuesday.
“The best answer is plan for the worst; hope for the best. But at some point the power may be off,” Doughty said.
Cabrillo Unified School District and La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District officials said, if the Coastside experiences an outage, the districts will provide updates to families on the status of their schools. The Coastside County Water District and Montara Water and Sanitary District said a loss of power wouldn’t interrupt water services.
Learning from past outages
Two weeks ago, 1,400 customers in Sonoma and Napa counties were affected by a planned outage. Local officials expressed concern about the way the utility company communicated how many people would experience power loss.
In a matter of days leading up to the event, PG&E went from saying tens of thousands in Sonoma County should prepare for a shut-off to only cutting power for 700 customers in the county.
“It’s all dependent on the weather — and the weather kept changing,” PG&E spokeswoman Deana Contreras said. She also said unrelated power outages caused additional confusion.
Contreras said they have received feedback about communication concerns and are working with local authorities in the area to improve in the future.
Chris Godley, director of the Department of Emergency Management, said Sonoma County had been preparing for a de-energization event and how it would communicate with residents ahead of time. In addition to working with PG&E at a policy level, the county has worked across agencies to create consistent messaging and connect with vulnerable residents.
“We want to help people through being afraid of a disaster and moving into empowerment,” he said. “... So, when these things pop up, like this week, a large segment of our community is ready to go.”
It is unknown exactly how many people and what areas will be affected this week, but more than 14,000 in San Mateo County could be impacted, according to the power company.
If PG&E decides to cut power, officials said customers who may lose power should receive alerts 24 to 48 hours in advance, as well as just before a shut-off event.
To prepare, the utility company recommends that customers update their contact information, keep devices charged, fill up their vehicle gas tanks and have an emergency supply kit ready.
Michael Wara, director of the Climate and Energy Policy Program at Stanford University, said PG&E is “playing catch up” in its public safety power shut-off program. Leading the state, Wara said, is San Diego Gas and Electric, which started a shut-off program a few years after the devastating Witch Creek, Guejito and Rice Canyon fires in 2007.
Although San Diego Gas and Electric covers much less territory than PG&E and has fewer trees to tangle with lines, Wara said, PG&E can and is learning from the Southern California utility company’s example.
“(San Diego Gas and Electric) are never done with their community safety,” Wara said. “Their view is, we’ve reduced our chance of a bad event by like 95 percent but there’s still 5 percent. … We need to keep working and keep improving and shrinking that number and learning, and that’s the thing that’s really important.”
You all should be speaking more respectfully of your corporate overlords, along with their State government handmaidens. Even in bankruptcy, PG&E has the "power" to shut this discussion down.
Per 511.org, the Tom Lantos Tunnels will remain open. https://511.org/alerts/critical
That's great that PG&E is setting up a "station" to help folks out with charging stations, etc, but one major problem for us coastsiders on wells, is that we have no water. A portable shower for us on wells would be hugely helpful, especially if we're off more than 24 hours.
And don't even get me started on the tunnel shutdown! Seriously?! This is a brand spanking new, multi-million dollar tunnel & it has to be closed during a power outage?! WTH They need to fix that issue ASAP. UGH
If they closed it weekends I'd be happy
I would think that an emergency generator was installed for the tunnel with what was paid to create it. Interesting how none of the tech corridor is going to be affected. From windguru the max gust speed is 24 knots tomorrow at 5am and the rest of the week is low wind. This looks to be the problem of relying on a company that filed for bankruptcy and is a monopoly.
Hopefully power shutoffs aren't necessary. Hopefully if they are necessary they are short. If they are prolonged, how do all of these government agencies plan to communicate with the public? They do realize that over a few days without power all of our modern conveniences will fall one after another... right? RIGHT!?!?
Computers, cell towers, twitter, email, etc etc etc... all of these things need power to run.
AT&T Plain Old Telephone Service(POTS) aka landline central offices in HMB and Moss Beach have battery backup and diesel generators. Those power old landline phones in customer's homes and businesses, even when PG&E power is out. Note: home phones connected to computers via VoIP will likely not be working due to lack of PG&E power to computer, VoIP interface, data MODEM AND local loss of internet.
Mobile phones are chargeable with a car cigarette lighter and mobile charge adapter. Charging a mobile phone won't drain the vehicle battery too much(most AC wall mount USB chargers charge mobile phones at a rate of 1/2 and to 2 Amps).
Most of the Coastside mobile phone towers have battery backup and generators, but might not last as long as the landlines. They should be capable of routing calls to local emergency services with a 911 call. Implicitly, only call 911 with a real emergency.
I'd SPECULATE AT&T based carrier mobile internet will work, but be very slow. Other non-AT&T affiliated carriers may not have internet connectivity.
It would be a good idea to write down on paper and store in mobile phones LOCAL emergency and non-emergency numbers, ahead of time.
https://www.smcsheriff.com/contact-us
https://911dispatch.smcgov.org/sites/911dispatch.smcgov.org/files/psc_phonelist_psap.pdf
In an emergency on the Coastside, an AT&T landline, is probably the most reliable way to get in touch with emergency services. Worst case: drive, walk or bike to a Sheriff's substation or fire station and use the public emergency phone on the outside of those building to report your emergency.
With the power Possibly being off I hope that law enforcement will increase patrols especially near town area due to rash of break ins in the past. This does not seem very well planned. So with that said let’s hope for the best.
This is more for revenge than for safety. PGE has had plenty of time to inspect and repair any lines that may cause us fire hazard. This is incompetence to the max... putting the burden on the rate payers rather than on the corporate utility where it belongs.
Your telling me that PG&E and Caltrans can’t find a way to get a portable generator up to the Tunnel and keep power going to the fans in the event the fans are even needed? This is ridiculous.
And of course all the food, medications, et al on our freezers and fridges mean nothing as well. This is absurd. Cause millions of dollars in food/medication damage, take out a major thoroughfare for residents and threaten safety and resources because PG&E cant safely regulate all of their far reaching equipment and resources. COMPLETELY RIDICULOUS. Lawsuits to follow....
And remember that this isn't the first time this has happened. It happened months and months ago, was subject to a significant public outcry, and generated a multi-government community meeting. But has anything changed? Nope.
How that tunnel was built without a plan for a power failure is absolutely baffling.
Perfect example of an irresponsible company passing the buck to the people it serves. Its not like we can choose our energy company. PG&E should have taken steps months ago to make sure their equipment could function properly and not start fires or fail... They should credit everyone's power bill for this lack of preparation for weather events that are known to happen on a yearly basis.. in the bay area. Businesses cant function, my food will go bad, emergency services will be slower and god knows what else... PG&E IS TERRIBLE
