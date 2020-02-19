Nationally, the presidential race makes for a big election year, but there are also important local government seats up for grabs. And, for the first time, Coastsiders will find themselves voting based on districts that may be different from race to race.
The reason is the California Voting Rights Act. Recently, attorneys representing protected classes of voters have threatened many governments, including those on the Coastside, with legal challenges if they didn’t change from at-large to by-district voting strategies in accordance with the 2001 law. Some contend that at-large voting tends to dilute minority voting blocs and prevents representation in local offices. Rather than fight those battles in court, most local governments are going along with the change.
After a public process narrowed down the official district map, voters will be asked to vote for candidates by district in each jurisdiction. Don’t expect these districts to align with one another. You may be in District 1 for the City Council and District 3 for Coastside County Water District.
Not all Coastside districts have made the change. The Coastside Fire Protection District, the Midcoast Community Council and the Montara Water and Sanitary District remain at-large voting agencies, at least for now.
Here’s how the elections will look in 2020:
- San Mateo County Harbor District
In the 2020 election, Districts 1, 4 and 5 are up for election. In 2022, Districts 2 and 3 will choose commissioners. Once fully implemented, each district will elect a commissioner who resides within their district.
General Manager Jim Pruett said he is confident each district in the countywide race will have at least one person running in this year’s election.
“This better represents San Mateo County in supporting the Harbor District,” he said.
Commissioners Sabrina Brennan, Virginia Chang Kiraly and Tom Mattusch all have terms that end in 2020.
- Half Moon Bay City Council
The city of Half Moon Bay approved the transition from at-large to district elections in 2018. This November, Districts 2 and 3 will hold elections and in 2022 Districts 1 and 4 will have elections as well as a mayoral election, which will be selected citywide. If no one runs from a particular district, the City Council will appoint someone after an interview process, according to City Clerk Jessica Blair.
Two seats are up for grabs this year as Mayor Adam Eisen’s and Councilman Harvey Rarback’s terms expire this year are.
- Coastside County Water District
Earlier this month, CCWD adopted the map the district will use for its upcoming election, having divided the service area into five zones. This year zones 1, 3 and 4 will be up for election and zones 2 and 5 will be up in 2022. If no one runs in a particular zone, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors will appoint a person, according to CCWD General Manager Mary Rogren.
“It’s up to us to do our due diligence to find people who will run in their zones,” she said.
Board members whose terms expire in 2020 include Vice President Glenn Reynolds, Ken Coverdell and Jim Larimer.
- Cabrillo Unified School District
The school district made the transition about the same time as Half Moon Bay’s City Council and the San Mateo County Harbor District. Many California school districts moved to trustee area elections in the last few years to encourage racial and ethnic diversity on the boards. A districted map was adopted in April 2019, with Districts B and D up for election in 2020, and Districts A, C and E up in 2022. Board members with terms ending this year include President
Kimberly Hines and Sophia Layne.
