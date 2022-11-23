Cara Schmaljohn, 68, former executive director of Senior Coastsiders, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, after several years spent dealing with health issues. She is remembered as a staunch advocate of seniors and a tireless force behind an organization that grew to provide an array of support for the area’s aging population.
Schmaljohn, who came to the Coastside from Alaska in 1987, was born and raised in Denver. She was a passionate advocate for seniors and best known as a key voice behind the development of the Coastside Senior Campus Main Street in downtown Half Moon Bay.
Schmaljohn joined Senior Coastsiders as executive director in 1988. She retired in 2019 after 30 years of service. During her tenure she initiated home repair, care management and volunteer programs. Because of the increasing demand for services, she partnered with Coastside Adult Day Health Center and the two organizations began the search for a new home — a senior campus that could combine all the services under one roof.
In 1997 a capital fundraising campaign began and Schmaljohn, her staff and the board worked tirelessly along with CADHC and Lesley Senior Communities in the fundraising efforts. With more than $5 million raised and land donated by private citizens, the senior campus became a reality in 2014.
“Cara was very smart and a natural leader. Her vision for seniors left a legacy of some of the highest quality programs for older adults anywhere in California,” said Senior Coastsiders board member Robert Zadek. “Cara recognized how isolated the Coastside could be for older adults and that if we wanted a world-class senior center we could not count on the city or the county.
“She rallied the community to create our own,” Zadek said.
Besides the many programs and services provided by Senior Coastsiders, Schmaljohn was responsible for creating several successful annual fundraising events. She took over the Pumpkin Run from the Half Moon Bay High School’s cross-country team and grew it into the popular community event that it is today. She also started Taste of the Coast and Seniors Night Out.
“What she did was so important, but ‘how’ she did it was Cara’s magic,” said Nancy Stern, a friend and former board member. “She was a true collaborator and advocate for our seniors and the entire Coastside community. Cara felt that if our local nonprofits collaborated, not competed, the Coastside would benefit and thrive. That was her secret sauce.”
An example of her generous spirit and collaborative nature was offering the kitchen and the center itself to other organizations like the No Strings Attached Breakfast and Table of Plenty food programs.
“We all owe Cara a debt of gratitude. In 1989, the No Strings Attached Breakfast needed a place to serve a community breakfast to all. Cara provided that by bringing us to the board and allowing us to use her dining room and kitchen area, as well as much-needed storage area and refrigerator space.” said Rich Croce. “She was our mentor, our friend, and the single person who we credit for making the 300,000 meals we served during her watch possible.”
Schmaljohn was also proud of the Senior Coastsiders endowment created during her years at the organization. She created the “40 More” campaign to grow the endowment during the organization’s 40th anniversary in 2017, two years before she retired. That account now sits at around $2 million, giving Senior Coastsiders a solid foundation for years to come.
Schmaljohn shied away from the spotlight. “Cara never wanted to be the center of attention,” Stern said. “But don’t be fooled, she was the driving force behind everything at Senior Coastsiders.
“She was a leader and voice for seniors here on the Coastside when it came to securing funds and services. She knew how to negotiate with the county so that the Coastside was never forgotten or left out,” Stern said.
Janie Bono, executive director of CADHC, said of Schmaljohn, “She did so much for the seniors on the Coastside. She was a wonderful mentor and I feel blessed to have benefited from her leadership. She taught me how to have a heart for seniors.”
Schmaljohn was interviewed in the Half Moon Bay Review before her retirement in 2019. “I’ve come across so many people that I'm thankful for,” she said at the time. “It has taken all of us to get here today. I really do see this as a huge jigsaw puzzle, and every person has been a piece. And without that piece it would not be complete. And that's what's going to get carried forward.”
Thanks Giving to Cara
Good friends never pass away; they stay in the memories and hearts of everyone who knew them. Cara Schmaljohn was a good and great friend for all Coastside seniors. She was a friend and role model for me when I retired to HMB in 2000 and for the 22 years that have followed.
Supporting “Successful Aging” was her mission for the senior population here and elsewhere. Her energy and commitment inspired many people to do likewise. Over the years, she encouraged me to submit articles to the HMB Review about senior activities on the coast, to serve on the Senior Coastsiders Board of Directors, to help raise funds for a new senior center and to represent Coastside seniors on the County Commission on Aging, and to support seniors whenever I can.
Cara’s work and spirit continue with the many cooperating and important non-profit agencies on the Coastside. Maybe it’s time for a Cara Schmaljohn Center or an honor similar to that for her kindred spirit Ted Adcock. Both were dreamers who made dreams of helping others come true for our community.
Thanks Giving to Cara
