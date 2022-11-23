Cara Schmaljohn, 68, former executive director of Senior Coastsiders, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, after several years spent dealing with health issues. She is remembered as a staunch advocate of seniors and a tireless force behind an organization that grew to provide an array of support for the area’s aging population.

Schmaljohn, who came to the Coastside from Alaska in 1987, was born and raised in Denver. She was a passionate advocate for seniors and best known as a key voice behind the development of the Coastside Senior Campus Main Street in downtown Half Moon Bay.

Suzanne Black

Thanks Giving to Cara

Good friends never pass away; they stay in the memories and hearts of everyone who knew them. Cara Schmaljohn was a good and great friend for all Coastside seniors. She was a friend and role model for me when I retired to HMB in 2000 and for the 22 years that have followed.

Supporting “Successful Aging” was her mission for the senior population here and elsewhere. Her energy and commitment inspired many people to do likewise. Over the years, she encouraged me to submit articles to the HMB Review about senior activities on the coast, to serve on the Senior Coastsiders Board of Directors, to help raise funds for a new senior center and to represent Coastside seniors on the County Commission on Aging, and to support seniors whenever I can.

Cara’s work and spirit continue with the many cooperating and important non-profit agencies on the Coastside. Maybe it’s time for a Cara Schmaljohn Center or an honor similar to that for her kindred spirit Ted Adcock. Both were dreamers who made dreams of helping others come true for our community.

