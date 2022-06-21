Like many Ukrainians living in and around Kyiv, Nataliia and Eugene Repetska packed a few suitcases earlier this year, filling them with clothes and some important papers. They put the bags by the front door — just in case.
The couple didn’t believe they would ever need to grab the luggage and flee, but, with their precious 2-year-old boy named Ely, they weren’t taking any chances delaying if Russia invaded.
In a conversation through a translator that was frequently interrupted by overwhelming emotion, Nataliia recounted her harrowing journey over the past four months that led her here, to the San Mateo County coast, with Ely. Nataliia is among the thousands of mothers fleeing Ukraine and their homes out of fear for their lives and the hope of offering their children a safe and fulfilling future. The story of how she left Ukraine and landed on the Coastside, due in part to the kindness of strangers, is emblematic of a thousand such journeys amid war in Ukraine and terror in other parts of the world.
As Nataliia endeavors to maintain a normal life for her son who has witnessed so much sadness and tumult in his brief life, she tries each day to contact Eugene who remains in Ukraine where he participates in the fight to defend their homeland.
Just one year ago, Nataliia said she led the ordinary life of “a statistically average Ukrainian family.” Eugene worked for an American company supporting tech startups. Although she had an education and career, Nataliia chose to stay home with their new son.
The couple poured resources into making their new apartment in the city of Irpin, a suburb of Kyiv, their dream home. Living in a new complex for young families like theirs, they represented the post-Soviet future for Ukraine.
In late 2021, when warnings about the impending Russian invasion started, Nataliia and Eugene relied on their connectedness to tune into Western news on the internet rather than rely on local sources.
In mid-February, with reports of troop movements increasing, Nataliia began experiencing anxiety attacks and could not sleep at all. “I’ve never felt so threatened in my entire life,” she said. She added that her concerns were more for her child and husband than for her country. She found herself constantly doom scrolling for any information about what would happen.
Early in the morning of Feb. 24, after another sleepless night, she saw that her friends in other parts of
Kyiv were posting on Facebook that they could hear explosions in the distance. Within 20 minutes, Nataliia and Ely were on the road, with Eugene behind the wheel. As they headed for Lviv and the Polish border as planned in advance, she tried to call everyone she knew to warn them about the attack.
They were not alone. As they left Irpin, lines of cars headed in the same direction came into view. Making matters worse, some of the roads heading west were already closed, out of fear of airstrikes.
When they reached the border to Poland, a massive line of cars waited ahead of them. No one was certain what would happen. After Nataliia and Eugene noticed many cars turning back, they learned about the new rules requiring men in a certain age range to remain in the country and register for the military.
They gave up their spot in line and returned to nearby Lviv to think through their plan. Four hours after they checked into a hotel, air raid sirens began to wail. Once again they hurried into their car and fled, this time heading to the city of Mukachevo in the more rural Karpathian region bordering Slovakia, Hungary and Romania.
When they registered with local authorities as required, Eugene was given orders to report to the nearest military facility immediately. During the two days they were allowed to say goodbye, they decided Nataliia and Ely should leave the country. They drove to the Slovakian border where they had only 15 minutes for a farewell.
On March 2 Nataliia crossed the border out of Ukraine with her son, leaving her husband behind.
She had little money and, unlike many Ukrainians, no friends or family in Europe. This is when the remarkable kindness of complete strangers began to salvage her ravaged life.
Because Eugene worked for an American company, he has contacts and business associates in the Bay Area. A group in this network arranged accommodations for the mother and son with friends in Slovakia and organized flights for them to San Francisco.
They arrived on March 10 with only a phone, purse and the clothes on their back. The airlines lost their luggage.
One of the associates who helped arrange the flights had a connection that led to a place to stay for two weeks in El Granada.
At this point, Nataliia interrupts her narrative for a few minutes as she becomes overwhelmed with emotion. Then she describes how, within two days, people learning about her plight through social media provided diapers, clothing, bicycles and more. She lists some of the people to whom she is indebted.
Natalya Alazraie — a Coastsider who serves as translator — and her daughter went shopping and delivered supplies for Ely to El Granada after seeing a post on Facebook.
Sam and Paul Lippert, a Half Moon Bay couple, who read in the Review that a Ukrainian mother and child landed on the coast just a couple of weeks after the invasion, reached out to offer a master bedroom suite in their home. Within days, Nataliia moved in.
Other Coastside residents learned about Nataliia and Ely and now check in with her regularly to offer whatever care and assistance is needed.
Eugene Dmytrienko, of Florida, raises funds to deliver medical supplies to her husband’s battalion.
“It’s a miracle, it’s priceless. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to pay back what they deserve,” Nataliia said about the Lipperts and others who have helped.
With so much support Nataliia can focus on providing Ely with a stable childhood. Ely’s mother wells with tears as she talks about trying to keep him engaged and happy. La Petite Baleen offered six months of free swim lessons for the toddler. They have been to the San Francisco Zoo and are looking forward to visiting an aquarium.
As they take daily walks through Half Moon Bay, the homes displaying Ukrainian flags in support of her nation’s struggle fill Nataliia with emotion and appreciation.
Even though Ely had just turned 2 when they left their home, Nataliia knows he understood what was happening. When they first arrived in the U.S. he would hug and kiss the phone when he heard his father’s voice. Video chats with Eugene, on the other hand, provoked “unbelievable levels of anxiety” for the boy and now he sometimes cries and throws the phone down during calls with his father.
Nataliia cannot imagine ever being able to return to live in Ukraine. She enrolled in English classes at San Francisco City College and hopes eventually to work as an accounting assistant in the U.S. based on her professional background. “Nataliia’s knowledge of English has grown exponentially,” Sam Lippert said. “Ely has good English comprehension and is adjusting well.”
Eugene’s technological skills landed him in the relative safety of cyber-combat. Nataliia reaches him by phone or video most days. She is grateful that he is not on the front lines but knows that he avoids giving her the worst news from back home.
Sam Lippert describes having the mother and boy stay in their home as a blessing, and hopes that Nataliia’s parents and Eugene will be able to join them soon.
