Coastside Hope’s brown bag program

Coastside Hope’s brown bag program helps to keep seniors on the Midcoast fed and healthy all year long. 

Review file photo

Coastside Hope’s mission is to provide necessities to enhance the quality of life for all our neighbors. Our guiding principle is “Necessities for today, opportunities for tomorrow.”

Coastside Hope is the designated San Mateo County core agency for the Midcoast area and includes Half Moon Bay, El Granada, Moss Beach, and Montara. Our ongoing services are designed to prevent homelessness by meeting basic life needs for food, clothing, shelter and fundamental utilities such as electricity.

