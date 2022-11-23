Coastside Hope

Volunteers turned out to help with Coastside Hope’s “Family Harvest” Thanksgiving meal giveaway on Thursday. Among them was Steve LeBlanc, who loads a box of food into the back of a truck in Princeton.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

Last Thursday, Coastside Hope distributed food boxes containing holiday turkeys and hams to an estimated 120 families in need.

“It’s always a fun and joyous event to be able to help so many people in our community,” said Judith Guerrero, executive director of Coastside Hope.

