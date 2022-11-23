Last Thursday, Coastside Hope distributed food boxes containing holiday turkeys and hams to an estimated 120 families in need.
“It’s always a fun and joyous event to be able to help so many people in our community,” said Judith Guerrero, executive director of Coastside Hope.
Operating out of its warehouse in Princeton, the nonprofit also provided kitchen staples such as rice, beans, tuna, eggs and vegetables.
“The idea is that you get food from every category of the food pyramid, and it's good and healthy food,” said Guerrero.
Guerrero said that an increase in consumer prices has prompted a number of families in the community to start seeking assistance from her organization, which administers safety net programs for low-income residents on the Midcoast. Guerrero also explained that many locals continue to deal with the aftereffects of the pandemic.
“Maybe they didn't lose their job, but their hours have been reduced,” she said. “Or maybe there’s not the possibility of working as much overtime as there was before. And now with the extra cost of everything, it's harder to make your dollar stretch, and so we have a lot of people who are trying to keep up with the cost of living.”
On the third Thursday of every month, Coastside Hope partners with Second Harvest Food Bank to provide monthly groceries to Coastside families with dependent children. While Coastside Hope cannot accept food that has expired, it has an ongoing need for items like canned food, tortillas and pasta noodles.
“If you're going to the grocery store and you're able to buy an extra item of something … we’ll gladly accept that,” said Guerrero.
Coastside Hope is located at 99 Avenue Alhambra, El Granada. Food donations are also accepted via the Coastside Hope Amazon Wishlist.
