I have to admit I’ve been very surprised at how much home prices and volume have risen over the past two years. The appreciation has been way above normal years, especially in 2020. Sales volume has also been up. A strong stock market, low interest rates, strong job economy here and low inventory have fueled the growth we’ve seen here.
In 2020, average home prices increased by 15 percent and by an additional 9 percent in 2021. The average home price on the coast now stands at $1,671,000 ($1,534,000 median price). Prices have been rising every single quarter since 2020, with the fourth quarter of 2021 being the highest ever. Prices ranged from $550,000 for a cottage in La Honda to $5 million for a Montara oceanfront home.
Sales volume peaked in 2004, and while improving from the lows, it’s still way off those levels. It hit bottom in 2009 and has been increasing every year since then, except the past few years. In 2021, 297 homes sold compared to 300 homes sold in 2020 and 263 in 2019. Volume is down 1 percent from 2020 and down 31 percent from our all-time high in1999.
Inventory levels have been very low since mid-2014 on, and even lower during the COVID years. As of December 31, there were 43 total listings (down 23 percent from 2020) of which 21were available and 22 sale pending. List prices range from $725,000 for a cottage in La Honda to $25 million for a ranch on 546 acres in San Gregorio.
Not surprisingly, with such large price increases and low inventory, homes have been selling quickly with an average selling time of just 25 days. Eighty-three percent of all sales occurred in less than 30 days and 67 percent of all sales went over list price. Homes sold for 104 percent of list price.
This chart shows average home prices and unit volume from 2000 to present. Over this period, prices increased by 134 percent with big increases in the past few years. The Dow Jones has done better over this period being up 241 percent.
Steven Hyman is the broker and owner of Century 21 Sunset Properties. He can be reached at (650) 726-6346 or at century21sunset.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.