There are now widespread power outages across the coast. PG&E reports that thousands of customers from Pescadero to Montara were without power at 4:45 p.m. with no immediate word on restoration.
The weather deteriorated throughout the day on Wednesday and forecasters were saying the worst of the current storm was expected between 5 and 8 p.m.tonight on the coast. A High Wind Warning was in effect throughout the night and heavy surf was building offshore.
(1) comment
This is not the day to require readers to login to read articles about storm related issues.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.