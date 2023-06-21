The Half Moon Bay History Association will celebrate a historic milestone on Saturday when the Coastside History Museum hosts the grand opening of its new building at 505 Johnston St. in downtown Half Moon Bay. Five years in the making, the highly anticipated addition will exhibit artifacts from the 36-mile stretch of Pacific coastline between Montara and Año Nuevo.
“This is the Coastside, and we want visitors to understand that these 36 miles are what this museum is about,” said Ellen Chiri, communications manager for the HMB History Association.
The new part of the museum is housed inside an erstwhile sheriff’s garage originally built in the 1920s. The shell of the historic building was remodeled, and a new stand-alone structure with several green architectural features such as solar panels has been nested inside. Funded by monetary donations, both big and small, totaling more than $1.5 million, the construction of the new museum building is the product of countless volunteer hours. The new museum space will serve as a companion to the micro museum located at the Old Jail on the adjacent property, which is likewise administered by the History Association.
Mary Ruddy, museum manager for the History Association, said the Coastside History Museum is about more than artifacts.
“We’re not just filling the room with display cases and making the museum a repository of old things,” said Ruddy. “We’d like to tell a story.”
Walking past exhibits dedicated to various groups like Ohlone tribelets, Spanish rancheros and Chinese merchants, Chiri emphasized the diversity of Coastside stories.
“Throughout its history, people have been coming to the Coastside for a variety of reasons,” said Chiri. “Part of the curiosity is, ‘What made you come?’”
“And then what’s unique, too, is that people came from Asia, from Africa and from Europe,” added Ruddy.
Some of the unique objects currently on display at the Coastside History Museum include a travel chest owned by an Irish immigrant, a rose medallion bowl retrieved from a Chinese ship that wrecked off the shore of Half Moon Bay in 1898 and a wood carving made by an internee at a Japanese internment camp during World War II.
“I’m hoping somebody from Japan will walk in and say, ‘Oh, my God! Let me tell you about this wood carving,’” said Ruddy, explaining that the original building of the Coastside History Museum has attracted visitors from 81 countries and counting. “That would be really exciting.”
