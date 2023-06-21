Coastside History Museum

Members of the Half Moon Bay History Association unveiled the new Coastside History Museum, which will officially open on Saturday at 505 Johnston St. in Half Moon Bay. 

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

The Half Moon Bay History Association will celebrate a historic milestone on Saturday when the Coastside History Museum hosts the grand opening of its new building at 505 Johnston St. in downtown Half Moon Bay. Five years in the making, the highly anticipated addition will exhibit artifacts from the 36-mile stretch of Pacific coastline between Montara and Año Nuevo.

“This is the Coastside, and we want visitors to understand that these 36 miles are what this museum is about,” said Ellen Chiri, communications manager for the HMB History Association.

