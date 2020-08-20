In the midst of raging wildfires and escalating evacuation orders across the coast, many are wondering how they can help support evacuees and first responders. The primary way for the time being is to help is through financial donations to Puente and the Red Cross.
San Mateo County is asking that community members not visit the Half Moon Bay High School shelter. This is to ensure that volunteers and County staff can operate in a safe and efficient way while serving the evacuees, specifically with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.
“We sincerely appreciate the community wanting to help out, but we are not accepting donations for the evacuees or the volunteers at the Half Moon Bay High School evacuation center,” said Christa Bigue of the county manager’s office in a social media post.
For now, the county asks those hoping to help out instead make a donation to Puente’s Emergency Relief Fire Fund and/or the Red Cross. Both of these funds will help residents affected by the fire find a place to stay and receive the essentials that they need. Over 60 evacuated families have received hotel vouchers through support from Red Cross, Puente, and San Mateo County Human Services Agency. As the fire continues to grow, they expect the requests to grow as well, making donations ever more important.
Many GoFundMe.com accounts have been published for the benefit of residents of both San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties who have lost their homes or been forced to evacuate. Interested parties can find those by searching “CZU Fire” through GoFundMe’s search engine. The Review did not independently verify the veracity of any of these crowdsourcing efforts.
A community Facebook group has sprung up as well, attracting over 1,000 members attempting to connect available resources and shelter for evacuated residents and their animals. The page can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2707438582859368/. Community members are reminded by the county to not visit the evacuation center with donations or for any other reasons aside from themselves being evacuated.
Meanwhile, volunteers from the Half Moon Bay Lion's Club are gathering at the El Granada fire station to cook meals to be delivered to evacuees staying in Coastside hotels.
The CZU fires alone have consumed more than 40,000 acres, forcing more than 20,000 people to evacuate their homes. CalFire confirmed that at least 20 structures were destroyed as of Thursday morning.
The Review will update this story as more ways to help become clear in the days to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.