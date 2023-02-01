Candlelight vigil

Hundreds of Coastsiders turned out for a candlelight vigil on Friday. The event at Mac Dutra Plaza was one of several memorials planned following the multiple shootings on Jan. 23.

 Photo courtesy Dave Elkington

Hundreds gathered around Mac Dutra Plaza on Friday evening for a vigil in remembrance of the seven victims shot and killed on two farms last week, the deadliest single-day mass shooting in San Mateo County’s history.

The large evening vigil was one of several gatherings designed to honor the victims and provide space for the community to come together in the wake of the tragedy. Earlier on Friday, several of the victim’s family members spoke at two services at both crime scenes, reflecting on their memories together and praying for some semblance of comfort after the horrific event. On Tuesday, after the Review print deadlines, Coastsiders gathered in the CUSD Event Center for an interfaith memorial to be followed by a procession to the I.D.E.S. Hall and a dinner.

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

