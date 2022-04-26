Excitement is building for Coastside Gives, the annual day of fundraising supporting local nonprofit groups from Montara to Pescadero. This year the 24 hours of giving takes place on Thursday, May 5.
Now in its seventh year, the event provides crucial support for dozens of organizations serving diverse Coastside communities. A record 59 nonprofits, including several newcomers, will participate this year. The idea is to create excitement around a one-day event to leverage news coverage, social media and word of mouth to encourage everyone to learn about and donate to organizations that make the coast more livable.
The past two years have presented significant challenges for many of the groups seeking support. COVID-19 caused greater need in many communities struggling to cope with the health and economic impacts of the pandemic. At the same time, pandemic restrictions hindered the ability of some organizations to perform their regular functions. Many groups could not hold their annual fundraising events. Coastside Gives provided a lifeline by raising $1.4 million last year.
Coastside Gives is organized by the Mavericks Community Foundation with support and sponsorship from more than 20 businesses on the coast. Kelly Hoffman-Davis, president of the foundation, hopes the effort will raise more than $1.5 million for participating organizations this year. Hoffman-Davis is a member of the board of Coastside News Group Inc., which owns the Review.
To help boost enthusiasm, the Foundation will award $92,000 in prize grants to participating nonprofits for various achievements on May 5. Award categories include “Power Hour” for the most donors in each hour of the day, “Long Distance” for receiving the donation from farthest away, and “Early Bird” and “Midnight Madness” for the first and last donations made on the day of giving. Last year donations came in from 15 different countries. The time differences undoubtedly helped with the Early Bird contributions.
One of the new participating nonprofits will receive a $1,000 award for receiving the most donations. Perhaps it will be the Pescadero Foundation which supports local arts and farm groups. Catherine Perry, treasurer of the foundation, said it took some time and effort to learn how best to utilize Coastside Gives but she is grateful for the opportunity to generate support for Pescadero organizations.
Perry highlighted the Pescadero Farmers Market and a program led by Puente, another Coastside Gives participant, to subsidize fresh food for low-income families. Perry hopes the fundraising will also help revive the Pescadero Arts and Fun Festival this summer.
Other new participants in Coastside Gives this year are Coastside Mountain Bikers, American Legion Post 474, Half Moon Bay High School Grad Night, San Mateo County Large Animal Evacuation Group, and the Amateur Radio Club.
In recognition of the Mavericks Community Foundation’s efforts, the Silicon Valley Leadership Forum will honor Coastside Gives with a 2022 Network Leadership Award at a ceremony on Thursday.
