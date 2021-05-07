It was a record year for Coastside Gives, the annual community fundraiser held on Thursday that this year raised more than $1.4 million for 59 organizations.
More than 7,000 people logged on to donate for the event, which is presented by the Mavericks Community Foundation. Over a year into a global pandemic, the overwhelming success felt like a heartwarming display of community among difficult financial times for nonprofit organizations everywhere.
“The community stepped up,” said Kelly Hoffman-Davis, president of Coastside Gives. “They know that all of these nonprofits have lost every fundraising strain that they usually rely on.”
Many organizations exceeded or came close to their donation goals. Puente de la Costa Sur, which promotes equitable access to education, health and economic security on the South Coast, led the way, raising $331,849. Coastside Hope, which provides basic needs for the homeless community and much more, came in second at $108,562.
Another standout was La Honda Fire Brigade, which was a new addition to Coastside Gives this year, raising $64,759. During the event’s “Power Hours,” Coastside schools also banded together to encourage donors to give equally across all schools, rather than place their donations in one place.
A drive-by donation drop-off was also introduced this year to allow donors to give donations at a physical location in a COVID-friendly way. At Alifano Technologies on Main Street in Half Moon Bay, you could hear cars honking and cheering in support throughout the day.
“There’s something about the day and watching our whole community come together that is just, it’s magic,” said Hoffman-Davis.
Coastside Gives’ online portal will remain open for donations until Sunday night at midnight. It can be found at coastsidegives.org/.
