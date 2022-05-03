Thursday is a big day for local nonprofits. It’s the 24-hour Coastside Gives fundraiser, an regular event that helps pay for critical services and myriad social services from Montara to Pescadero.
Fifty-nine nonprofits are signed up to participate. The idea is to leverage the notoriety the fundraiser creates and create a sense of urgency around the one-day nature of the event.
It comes on the heels of a pandemic that ruptured many of the usual fundraising channels. The health emergency also made clear the need for many of the services provided by nonprofits that stand to benefit from the fundraiser.
For more on the event, see last week’s story in the Review. To make a donation, visit coastsidegives.org
