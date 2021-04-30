This year a record 58 local nonprofits are participating in the annual Coastside Gives fundraiser, put on by the Mavericks Community Foundation. The one-day event is set for Thursday, May 6.
Coastside Gives is a 24-hour giving day that raises money for nonprofits from Montara to Pescadero. The event raised more than $1 million last year.
“Year to date we’ve raised over $3 million and affected almost 50,000 people who are in this community,” said Mary Oldham, secretary of the Mavericks Community Foundation. “From the schools and the arts to seniors to safety net services to equity and inclusion, I think it’s touched every single one of us in a positive way.”
Among participants this year is Coastside Adult Day Health Center, which has been participating in the event since the beginning, six years ago. Coastside Adult Day Health Center aims to keep elderly and others healthy, active and as independent as possible. Its resources and programming enhance quality of life for community members and their caregivers across the coast.
It is just one of many organizations that have lost out on main fundraisers due to the pandemic. Normally, the center benefits from the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival and its signature event, Pacific Coast Dream Machines.
“(Coastside Gives is) something that the community does that is wonderful and it really helps make up the loss of the other fundraisers that all the nonprofits used to do,” said Janie Bono-James, executive director of Coastside Adult Day Health Center. “Some of the nonprofits rely solely on Coastside Gives for their fundraisers right now because they have no others.”
Along with donations from individuals, nonprofits have the opportunity to win a total of 180 prizes and $85,750 in prize grants. Challenges include “Power Hour.” Each hour, from 7 a.m. to 6:59 p.m., on May 6 the nonprofit with the most donors on the Coastside Gives website in that hour will win a $1,000 prize grant. There are also social media and YouTube challenges and a long-distance grant awarded to the organization that receives an online donation from the furthest distance away.
“Many of our nonprofits have been on the frontlines this past year,” said Kelly Hoffman-Davis, president of the Mavericks Community Foundation. “They’re feeding people, helping get vaccines out there, helping kids get off the couch and getting them on the sports field. The whole gamut of very serious things like feeding families but also helping our kids become kids again.”
“We’re involved (with Coastside Gives) because we like the idea of a day when all the nonprofits come together and do online giving,” said Sharon Weight, treasurer of Coastside Women’s Club. “It’s also a way to be part of the community and get our name out there and then also to learn about and support other nonprofits.”
Her organization is made up of approximately 130 women who raise money for Coastside student scholarships, youth services and charities.
“We’re trying to make sure we keep people engaged and get them to really understand the importance of this and how much these nonprofits are relying on these donations to come in on May 6,” said Hoffman-Davis. “This really is give where you live. These are the organizations that are making your community special and impactful and all the things that we love about the coast.
“There’s something that a nonprofit affects in this community on every level so being able to donate directly to where we’re living is huge,” she said.
