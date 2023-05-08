The seventh annual Coastside Gives fundraising event tallied more than $1.18 million for local nonprofit groups serving the community from Montara to Pescadero. Though the event focused on a single day on Thursday, donations were accepted through Sunday at midnight in case anyone missed their chance to give during the week.
Kelly Hoffman-Davis, president of Mavericks Community Foundation which organizes Coastside Gives, was anything but disappointed that this year’s total fell short of the $1.4 million raised last year.
“I always like to beat last year but given how much was asked of people this year, it’s amazing we broke a million,” said Hoffman-Davis, who is also on the board of directors of Coastside News Group Inc., which owns the Review. She praised the Coastside community for its generosity in the wake of local tragedies earlier this year and for continuing to give this week.
Mary Oldman, vice president of Mavericks Community Foundation, noted that Coastside Gives again raised significantly more money per organization than comparable programs in other cities.
The leader board among the 62 participating organizations reflected a focus on groups providing support for those in need. Pescadero-based Puente de la Costa Sur took in the highest donation total with a figure just shy of $100,000. Coastside Hope and Abundant Grace Coastside Worker rounded out the top three. Each of these agencies provides human and social services for low-income residents.
Rita Mancera, executive director of Puente, said the donations will fund the organization’s summer youth program, which already has 34 applicants, and help support the childcare center. “I’m amazed by the trust people have in us and that they want to keep supporting us,” a grateful Mancera said.
Donors also opened their checkbooks for education. PTO groups from El Granada and Farallone View elementary schools, the Cabrillo Education Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside were among the organizations receiving contributions from the highest number of donors.
The Mavericks foundation sweetens the pot by awarding additional prizes ranging from $500 to $3,000 to groups taking top honors in several categories and for winning “power hour” competitions throughout the day.
Coastside Gives helps organizations save on fundraising and marketing expenses and provides local donors a single platform for contributing rather than having to sort through solicitations from dozens of groups throughout the year.
Amber Stariha is executive director of the Mavericks foundation. “We often hear people say they didn’t even know certain groups existed on the coast before,” she said. In addition to donations, the increased awareness created by Coastside Gives can lead to new volunteers joining the groups.
Each year a few new nonprofits sign up to participate and take advantage of the enthusiasm and energy surrounding the event even if the process can seem overwhelming at first.
Laura Acton, a board member of the Half Moon Bay Sister City Association said, “At first it feels like there’s all these different ways to raise funds. After your first year it’s easier figuring out how to win prizes.”
Acton’s group supports student exchanges with Kariwa, Japan, a city similar in size to Half Moon Bay.
