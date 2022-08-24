Paul Gater and Richard McCluney are both British ex-pats whose professional and personal paths brought them to the Coastside. Their parallel journeys and mutual interests inevitably led those paths to cross.
Both became members of the Half Moon Bay Yacht Club, McCluney as an enthusiastic sailor and Gater more for the social aspect. Both gentlemen enjoy riding their bicycles along the coast as well.
Over the past half-dozen years the two men have formed an additional connection. During a span of about 20 months in 2014-15, Gater, and then McCluney, each experienced physical pain that eventually led them to be diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a relatively rare blood cancer that affects plasma cells.
Now their experiences in common include tales of broken bones, keeping abreast of the latest medical developments and finding ways to support each other as they go through treatments.
Both men have also lost a few inches of height as a result of the cancer’s impact on their vertebrae. Yet with characteristic stiff upper lips they each carry on and continue to enjoy Coastside living.
This week the men are sharing yet another experience as they participate in the Road to Victories bicycle ride organized by the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation to help raise funds to support research and increase awareness about the disease.
In 2014 Gater, who is now 65, went to his doctor complaining of pain in his lower back and ribs. Paul says he is “quite grateful” to the local doctor who picked up rather quickly that the pain could indicate something more than inflammation from a lot of bike riding. Further tests revealed that he had two broken ribs, two broken vertebrae and some telltale signs of the bone cancer.
At the time McCluney noticed that he hadn’t seen his friend at the yacht club or on his bike for a few months. He also observed that after Gater returned people frequently asked him how he was feeling. But since Gater doesn’t let the disease dominate his life or define who he is, it was not immediately clear to McCluney what had happened.
Gater described going through some dark days after his diagnosis with multiple myeloma. The thought that “I’m not going to ride again,” discouraged the avid cyclist. But within a few months he was back on the saddle. August 2014 stands out in his mind because it marked his first road ride after being diagnosed. McCluney was among the group of supportive friends who joined him.
Little could McCluney know that less than two years later he would go through an experience remarkably similar. In the fall of 2015 he broke two ribs while sailing a dinghy at the yacht club. Soon afterward he cracked another rib with a mere sneeze while on a family vacation.
Even though the injuries seemed very unlikely, “no one connected the dots,” said McCluney, who is now 57. A couple of months later, only after he returned home from a business trip to Japan with excruciating back pain, did the cause of the injuries start to become clear. An emergency room visit proved inconclusive but subsequent X-rays and an MRI led to an urgent phone call informing him about the diagnosis of multiple myeloma.
“It took me a long time to come to terms with the new reality,” he said. “The first thing you do is look at life expectancy and ask, ‘How will I beat the odds?’”
McCluney described how “it’s very easy to just lie on the couch” with the disease.
This is where the friendship between the two British Coastsiders comes in. “We motivate each other to get up, to get out and ride,” McCluney said about the mutual support.
Despite the extraordinary connections between the two, their experiences have differed in important ways. They both receive treatment at the University of California, San Francisco, but have different doctors and rely on different drugs to battle the idiosyncratic disease.
McCluney participated in his first multiday bike ride supporting the search for cures in a London to Paris trip in 2018. Gater signed up for the Road to Victories ride in 2020, but it was postponed.
The six-day ride this week will cover 250 miles along the scenic northern coast of Maine. The group of 20 cyclists includes patients and some of their friends and family. Dr. Jeff Wolf, who treats Gater at UCSF, and a group from the ride’s sponsor, Janssen Oncology, will also join the journey.
Between them, Gater and McCluney expect to raise more than $25,000 by participating in the ride. But they describe the message as the real importance of the experience.
“It’s about the bigger thing of getting the message out and having conversations with people that touch them. I’ve got a story that’s worth telling and that will hopefully educate and inform people who might come across something similar,” McCluney said.
He is also grateful to Janssen Oncology, which produces the immunotherapy treatment Daratumumab that has enabled him to be cancer-free. With support from the foundation that is organizing the ride, “Dara” became available shortly after McCluney’s diagnosis.
The ride started with a moderate stretch on Sunday.
“It was a great afternoon of riding on some quiet roads including a stretch on gravel,” Gater said. “It’s an inspiring and committed group of people. The story-telling and experience-sharing has started, and I’m sure there will be much more as the week develops.” ▪
