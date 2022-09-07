The Coastside Fire Protection District is wading through plans to update Moss Beach Station 44 with the intent to increase firefighter capacity and allow engines faster access through the facility.
Cal Fire Deputy Chief Jonathan Cox said the fire district has outgrown the facility and is moving forward to replace it, something that has been a part of its strategic planning for several years. The fire district has more than $10 million in reserves earmarked for constructing a new station.
Several studies were done to identify potential lots elsewhere on the coast for a new facility, but they all recommended the best option would be to upgrade the Moss Beach station.
The specific designs and timeline still have to be worked out, but Cox said the station will add a second floor and increase capacity for more firefighters to be on duty during high-risk events, house an additional reserve fire apparatus and meet modern health and safety codes. Cox noted the station has three sleeping areas.
The CPFD’s Board of Directors reviewed building options with SVA Architects in July. The firm determined that the building should add a second story to meet square footage demands. Because the fire district wants a drive-through bay for its vehicles, the architects did a sight analysis on how to best design it.
One option, with an 80-foot-deep, drive-through apparatus bay was possible, but the turning radius was extremely tight and inviting accidents, Cox said. The recommended design, instead of two 80-foot-deep bays, now calls for three 65-foot-deep bays that widen the turning radius and allow the district to have more vehicles. ▪
The new station in El Granada is three times the size needed. It has three times the capacity for crews than is currently needed. Now Gary wants another big station.
Why? Why are the new stations so much bigger than we can currently use? What does Gary and the rest of the Fire Board know that we don't? Why are they building so much extra capacity?
Time to claw back some money from Fire Departments and use it to help homeless people. All Bay Area Fire Departments are vastly overfunded.
Mr. Ullom, The fire station will serve the adjacent 71-unit MidPen affordable housing project, Cypress Point (if built) not to mention all the inevitable future growth in the towns of Montara and Moss Beach that will be served by that Station. As a division of CalFire, that station is also responsible for responding to emergencies such as accidents on Devil’s Slide. Recently, the Point Montara crew took off to assist with fires in the northern part of the state, so our area was being covered by mutual aide from both the Pacifica and El Granada engines. And, if we have been saving the reserves for upgrading or replacing this Station over the years, why shouldn’t our community get a new station when we helped pay for the other two in the District?
Ms. Young. I am happy for those who will derive happiness from an upgraded station. I don't get it. I don't get the attitude of "we gots to keep up with them Jones's". That kind of thinking resulted in HMB being saddled with millions in debt over the library.
I just want to know why the El Granada station is sized three time bigger than needed. Most of the bays are empty. Most of the bunks are empty. They have not one but two HUGE Sub Zero Refrigerators. The kitchen is big enough to serve dozens. You should see the kitchen table. King Arthur and his posse would be proud.
Why? What does Gary know about the future that requires so much excess capacity? Or is Gary building his legacy? No doubt, a station will be named after him.
Our Fire Department has way too much money to play with. And very little to do.
