Station 44

Coastside Fire Protection District is planning to renovate its Station 44 in Moss Beach to include a second floor and other amenities.

The Coastside Fire Protection District is wading through plans to update Moss Beach Station 44 with the intent to increase firefighter capacity and allow engines faster access through the facility. 

Cal Fire Deputy Chief Jonathan Cox said the fire district has outgrown the facility and is moving forward to replace it, something that has been a part of its strategic planning for several years. The fire district has more than $10 million in reserves earmarked for constructing a new station.

Tags

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

(3) comments

John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

The new station in El Granada is three times the size needed. It has three times the capacity for crews than is currently needed. Now Gary wants another big station.

Why? Why are the new stations so much bigger than we can currently use? What does Gary and the rest of the Fire Board know that we don't? Why are they building so much extra capacity?

Time to claw back some money from Fire Departments and use it to help homeless people. All Bay Area Fire Departments are vastly overfunded.

Report Add Reply
Cid Young

Mr. Ullom, The fire station will serve the adjacent 71-unit MidPen affordable housing project, Cypress Point (if built) not to mention all the inevitable future growth in the towns of Montara and Moss Beach that will be served by that Station. As a division of CalFire, that station is also responsible for responding to emergencies such as accidents on Devil’s Slide. Recently, the Point Montara crew took off to assist with fires in the northern part of the state, so our area was being covered by mutual aide from both the Pacifica and El Granada engines. And, if we have been saving the reserves for upgrading or replacing this Station over the years, why shouldn’t our community get a new station when we helped pay for the other two in the District?

Report Add Reply
John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

Ms. Young. I am happy for those who will derive happiness from an upgraded station. I don't get it. I don't get the attitude of "we gots to keep up with them Jones's". That kind of thinking resulted in HMB being saddled with millions in debt over the library.

I just want to know why the El Granada station is sized three time bigger than needed. Most of the bays are empty. Most of the bunks are empty. They have not one but two HUGE Sub Zero Refrigerators. The kitchen is big enough to serve dozens. You should see the kitchen table. King Arthur and his posse would be proud.

Why? What does Gary know about the future that requires so much excess capacity? Or is Gary building his legacy? No doubt, a station will be named after him.

Our Fire Department has way too much money to play with. And very little to do.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories