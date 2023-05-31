▸ Government body: Coastside Fire Protection District
▸ Time and date: 4 p.m., May 24
▸ Members present: Gary Burke, JB Cockrell, Bruce MacKimmie, Patrick Hanna, Cynthia Sherrill.
▸ Pay raise: The board introduced an amendment that would increase the Coastside Fire Protection District Board of Directors meeting compensation from $167.50 per meeting to $193.90 per meeting with a maximum of two compensated meetings per month. However, if multiple meetings are held in a single day, directors would only be paid the single meeting rate for that day. The board will hold another public hearing at next month’s meeting. If approved the raise would go into effect 60 days after. The board last updated its compensation rate in June 2020.
▸ Fencing project: The board approved a $265,450 project to replace the perimeter fencing around the CFPD headquarters on Main Street. The district received five bids and selected Burlingame-based VNH Builders for the project. The board noted that VNH’s bid was $200,000 cheaper than the highest bidder. Contractors are being asked to install new vehicle and pedestrian gates and build a metal canopy structure.
▸ Committee recognition: Cal Fire Deputy Chief Jonathan Cox recognized the district’s equipment and apparatus committee, which was responsible for securing two new fire engines for the CFPD headquarters. He noted that committee members traveled multiple times to a Wisconsin factory to inspect the $1.8 million engines, designed them with new tech and trained fellow firefighters on how to use them. The committee members include Battalion Chief Ryan West, Fire Capt. John Minkstein, Fire Capt. Rob Anderson, and Fire Apparatus Engineers Nick Bair and Peter Bernal.
▸ Weed abatement: The district approved a contract with a contractor for weed abatement around the Coastside. Division Bravo, the selected contractor, will earn $175 in the first hour and $45 per additional hour for tractor work. For hand work, crews will be paid $100 in the first hour and $30 for each additional hour. The work will be done on parcels identified by the CFPD as a fire hazard. Staff say the contract won’t cost the first district anything, as costs are recouped from a property tax assessment on property owners.
▸ Quote of the day: “Their efforts will make a meaningful difference throughout the Coastside for years to come.” Cox said, praising the work of the fire district’s equipment and apparatus committee in designing and securing two top-of-the-line fire engines.
