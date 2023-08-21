The Bay Area's unsettled weather is the result of two distinct meteorological patterns -- a low-pressure system hanging out just off the coast and the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary.

While Hilary continues to make its way to the northeast, it's bringing thunderstorms and unusually large amounts of rain and flood danger to a huge area ranging from Southern California, up through the Sierra Nevada, into Idaho and all the way to the Canadian border.

