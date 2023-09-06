Just five years ago, Half Moon Bay resident Richard McCluney struggled to walk to the end of his block with the aid of a walker.
Now McCluney has just completed his second annual weeklong Road to Victories bike ride averaging about 60 miles per day and climbing more than 15,000 feet through the Columbia River Gorge on the Oregon-Washington border.
As an encore, McCluney and his 16-year-old son will participate later this week in Cycle Oregon, another extended hilly ride covering more than 400 miles in the Willamette River Valley.
For McCluney and his family, 600 miles of cycling in two weeks symbolizes his triumph over the debilitating impact the blood cancer multiple myeloma had on him over the past seven years. Yet the rides offer other opportunities as well. The McCluneys signed up sponsors whose pledges will benefit the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and support the search for cures for the cancer that currently afflicts 170,000 people in the United States.
Even more important than the physical feat and financial contributions, the elder McCluney said, are the opportunities the rides provide for him to share his story. On the first ride he met several employees of Janssen Oncology, sponsor of the Road to Victories bike tours and makers of the medication daratumumab, or “Dara,” that has helped eliminate all trace of the cancer in his body. “I want them to understand the impact it has had on my life,” McCluney said.
September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month, and McCluney hopes to continue telling his story to as many people as possible. When he suffered cracked and broken ribs in late 2015, followed by debilitating back pain a few months later, he did not suspect blood cancer could be the cause. Thus his treatment was delayed until one of his doctors eventually put the clues together and tested for multiple myeloma.
McCluney wants everyone to know the warning signs and understand that a simple test can determine if the cancer is behind unexpected pain or broken bones.
Knowledge about the disease has expanded significantly since McCluney’s diagnosis. Seven years ago, just a few treatment options existed. Now there are close to 20, with more in clinical trials. Having multiple options available is essential because each patient responds to the treatments differently.
McCluney’s son, Will, was in fourth grade when his father received the frightening cancer diagnosis. At the time, the average multiple myeloma patient could expect to live just 4 1/2 years.
Over the next few years, as the elder McCluney put it, Will watched his father fall extremely ill. “He’s had to grow up very quickly in many ways,” the father observed.
At the time, spending a week together on Oregon bike trails and then camping at the end of each
strenuous day seemed unimaginable. Now with the help of the Janssen drug, a monoclonal antibody that is a targeted form of chemotherapy, as well as family
support from his wife, Christina Conklin, who will trail them in an RV, the father and son have an opportunity to spend some quality time together.
Richard McCluney, who had to give up his career to fight the cancer, joked that after he has stayed home for seven years, “it might be a little too much quality time for Will.”
