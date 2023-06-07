Yard sale on Saturday

In honor of Shadi Bozorginia’s birthday this month, her family will be holding a yard sale to raise money for ongoing Schaaf-Yang syndrome research. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Malaekeh-Bozorginia residence, located at 199 Bridgeport Drive in El Granada.

Roya Malaekeh said she will be giving away raffle prizes and hanging up posters with information about the Schaaf-Yang syndrome and current research projects.

“I’d like to make it a fun event rather than just a simple yard sale, and so I’m sprucing it up with a little something else,” said Malaekeh, adding that Saturday’s event will be her family’s first in-person fundraiser.

Anyone who can’t make it to the yard sale this weekend is invited to visit Shadi’s fundraising page: impact.fpwr.org/SJJ. Donations go directly to funding research related to Schaaf-Yang syndrome.