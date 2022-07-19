The Coastside County Water District this week celebrated 75 years of serving local residents and businesses by providing a critical resource in a drought-stricken state.
On Tuesday the district held a public party next to its Main Street office to honor the occasion. Several dignitaries attended and spoke, including Half Moon Bay Mayor Debbie Ruddock, state Sen. Josh Becker, and representatives from the offices of Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley. The district has also received recognition from U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier’s office.
Within two years after its formation in 1947, the district had 487 water connections. CCWD’s operations have vastly expanded ever since to accommodate the growing coastal population. Today, the district oversees 7,700 connections serving nearly 19,000 people over 14 square miles from Moonridge up to Princeton. In 75 years of business, the district has built more than 100 miles of interconnected pipelines around the coast. With two water treatment plants and 10 water storage tanks capable of holding 8 million gallons of water, its facilities are valued at $400 million.
Today the district is in the midst of a water shortage emergency and has implemented mandatory restrictions to promote conservation and reduce outdoor irrigation. It's examining ways to deliver recycled water, the term referred to treated wastewater pumped back to select customers, as a key tactic to minimizing the impacts of severe drought.
In 1994, the district got access to the pump from Upper Crystal Springs Reservoir, which is managed by the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission and provides most of CCWD’s water today. The district operates two water treatment plants, Nunes and Denniston. The former was completed in 1982 and then expanded in 1992. Located northeast of downtown Half Moon Bay, it treats up to 4.5 million gallons of water from the Pilarcitos Reservoir and Upper Crystal Springs Reservoir and the CCWD’s Pilarcitos Creek Well Field. The Denniston plant, completed in 1972, is above Denniston Creek and holds 1.7 million gallons of surface water and groundwater from the Denniston Project, a series of wells near the Half Moon Bay Airport.
