Thirty-one Coastside residents have joined the area’s growing voluntary emergency prep and response group. The fall 2022 Coastside Community Emergency Response Team graduating class was sworn in on Nov. 13 at the Coastside Fire Protection District headquarters in Half Moon Bay.
CERT is a registered nonprofit partnering with the fire district. Members specialize in disaster preparedness and response. It’s led primarily by former Battalion Chief David Cosgrave and Program Coordinator Cynthia Sherill, who also sits on the CFPD Board of Directors.
Coastisde CERT has grown from 150 members in 2019 to more than 2,000 as 2022 draws to a close, including 363 certificated CERTS and 114 licensed ham radio operators. Several years ago, the grassroots program had membership in just three “neighborhoods,” the group’s label for district communities from Devil’s Slide to Tunitas Creek. Today, its reach has grown to 27 local neighborhoods.
The new CERT graduates had to complete a 20-hour training course with four live sessions at Fire Station 40 on Main Street. They learned a variety of disaster response skills like fire safety, earthquake survival, search and rescue, team management, radio communication and medical operations. In addition to Cosgrave’s 30 years' worth of emergency management experience, trainees received instruction from current firefighters Chris Cabrera, Capt. Chip Pickard and Capt. John Minkstein. The program culminates in a full-day, hands-on practice session and graduation ceremony in Half Moon Bay.
Anyone signed up on CERT’s roster can receive safety updates and news, but for some residents, the training courses are the real draw. In an online video made by Cal Fire spokeswoman Cecile Juliette, new graduate and Half Moon Bay resident Christina Reichert said she got into the training to help out her senior community.
“I’d just as soon know how to turn off gas, how to help with the electricity, how to use a tourniquet, and that’s what we’re learning today,” she said.
The key driver behind CERT is that the graduates will essentially be emergency preparedness leaders in each neighborhood by proactively communicating
with first responders and residents. The goal is to make each neighborhood able to care for itself, if need be, during natural disasters or other emergencies, Sherill said. She noted the nonprofit is emphasizing bilingual training for its CERT members.
“Our mission at the end of the day is to provide
transparent and inclusive emergency preparedness and response training to anyone in our community who wants this knowledge,” Sherill said.
The program is open to anyone 18 and over. Registration for the spring 2023 training in March is now open. To learn more or register, visit coastsidecert.com.
