From Little League baseball games to celebrations of the area's agricultural heritage, the Coastside has largely canceled or postponed its extracurricular activities for the next few weeks. Many of those agonizing decisions were made on Thursday.
Fears over the global pandemic caused by coronavirus have been building and President Donald J. Trump's extraordinary national broadcast on Wednesday, delivered from behind the resolute desk in the White House, did little to calm nerves. Cancellations cascaded from coast to coast. Most of the country's sports leagues effectively shut down and concerts, government meetings, even religious events have been put off.
Locally, some of the Coastsides signature and singular events appear to be gone for now. Half Moon Bay Little League announced first that it's annual Opening Day — when the mayor typically throws out the first pitch and dozens of young players take a turn running the bases at Smith Field — was canceled. Then the league said it would not play games for the time being.
Miramar Events announced that Pacific Coast Dream Machines, which raises thousands of dollars for the Coastside Adult Day Health Center every year, would not happen on April 26 as planned. It is canceled for 2020. To make matters worse, the adult day health center said it had suspended programming for its vulnerable population.
The Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors' Bureau said it was postponing its annual Farm Day Luncheon, when dozens of prominent Coastsiders typically cram into the I.D.E.S. Hall for speeches and fellowship.
Other cancellations and postponements included a fundraiser for HEAL, the school healthy-living program, and this weekend's planned cioppino dinner at the I.D.E.S. Hall.
"It’s super big locally for sure, but I keep thinking about the bigger picture (and) all the economic fallout going down and (it) is gonna be astounding," said Tim Beeman, CEO of Miramar events, in an email. He not only helps organize Dream Machines but many events across the peninsula. "Silver linings: hopefully (this) may re-prioritize things with our fellow humans to possibly be more thoughtful, kind and, of course, clean, but also spur more volunteerism and community participation with the additional time many will have on their hands."
