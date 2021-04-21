The Stanford Blood Center is hosting its 11th Coastside Community Blood Drive from 1 to 6 p.m. on May 4 at the Ted Adcock Community Center.
The Coastside Community Blood Drive began in 2011 after drive coordinator Colleen Granahan’s nephew was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
“We found we could help with his fight by collecting blood donations,” Granahan said. “Anyone who gets treatment needs blood products. There are no substitutions, so blood donations are really valuable.”
After 3 ½ years of treatment he was cancer-free and the blood drive continued collecting donations to support others in need of blood products. “He’s not the only one in our community,” Granahan said. “We’ve seen so many children and young adults who have gone through ALL or blood cancer.”
Since 2011 they have collected 1,060 units of blood that could potentially help 3,180 people in need.
Blood supply has suffered due to COVID-19 and the closures of school and business campuses where many blood drives operate.
Walk-ins are accepted for the May 4 drive but appointments are encouraged and priority is given to those with appointments. COVID-19 vaccinations do not affect eligibility and donors are encouraged to revisit blood donation disqualifications as some restrictions have been reduced, including certain travel restrictions.
In recent years the drive was a family-friendly event with music and donations of food and services for donors from the community. “By creating a fun environment, we hope to encourage children who come with their families to think about the blood donation without the stigma,” Granahan said. While this year’s drive looks different because of COVID-19 safety protocols, they hope to open up to that again in the future.
“We are really excited,” Granahan said. “Every year we are always overwhelmed with the support and donations from our community.”
— Emma Spaeth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.