Each year, San Mateo County beaches are called out for reporting high levels of contamination by nonprofit Heal the Bay’s California state “Beach Bummers” list. While this is nothing new, this year, for the first time, Fitzgerald Marine Reserve in Moss Beach topped the list.
Even San Mateo County park ranger Rob Cala was caught by surprise. He said it’s not uncommon that contaminants wash in, putting local beaches on the list. But for the
protected reserve, which has been closed to public access since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, water quality normally isn’t a concern.
“I almost didn’t believe it,” Cala said.
Cala said he hasn’t seen the reported water quality issues affect the local wildlife and ecosystem. In fact, he said, it’s been a successful year for seal pupping and the algae blooms residents report seeing offshore can actually be a sign of a healthy ocean environment. To him, the yearly list can be an opportunity to continue education efforts aimed at mitigating impacts on the natural Coastside environment and to remind residents to pick up litter and dog waste.
The problem doesn’t stop outside Fitzgerald’s borders. The marine reserve is just one of six county beaches, including three beaches around Pillar Point Harbor, that made the list this year.
San Mateo County Harbor District Commissioner Ed Larenas said this problem is not new.
“It’s not surprising, but it is a problem,” said Larenas, who also works with the local chapter of the Surfrider
Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works to protect and preserve the world's oceans. “From my point of view it is a community problem.”
The Harbor District funds the San Mateo County Resource Conservation District to map the entire storm and sewage drain system
and works with the RCD to find the contamination sources. Larenas said the contamination problem is a result of the cumulative impacts of upstream inputs, and San Mateo County’s Natural Resource Manager Hannah Ormshaw agreed.
“One of the issues is we get input from the entire watershed,” Larenas said. “There are several creeks that go into Pillar Point Harbor and storm drains that feed into it. So all those factors contribute to high bacterial counts in the water.”
Ormshaw said when the problem was discovered in 2002, the California Water Quality Control Board and other agencies began developing a water quality improvement plan for the area. The plan has been in place since 2017. On county land, that means working to minimize waste flow into the creek and ocean through drainage and vegetation projects and expanding education about cleaning up waste. Ormshaw said more testing would be needed to identify exactly which upstream sources are the biggest contributors to the water quality problem.
“It relies on everyone in the watershed to do various ongoing mitigation to try and keep their own individual inputs low,” Ormshaw said.
The solution from Coastside actors, Larenas said, would have to be an expensive one requiring coordination among multiple agencies, including the Sewer Authority Mid-Coastside.
“The infrastructure to do that here would be a big project,” he said.
RCD is trying to mitigate some of the health issues by covering up storm drains that lead into the harbor for the summer. This will keep
some bacteria out as restaurants and others wash contaminants out into the parking lots. Other efforts made in the last few years include cleaning and inspecting the Harbor District’s stormwater systems, replacing broken stormwater pipes, installing manhole covers and continuing to collect data.
The biggest contributing factor is runoff into the watershed leading to the harbor and its beaches.
“I think it is going to be a long process to change how runoff goes into the harbor,” Larenas said. “It is going to take all stakeholders to work together. Up until now that has not happened.”
Correction: The RCD grant was 100k not a million. Apologies. I can't edit the comment. However that was a big grant at the time.
The stormwater issues at Pillar Point Harbor were researched by Sewer Authority Mid-Coastside from the 1990's or earlier because SAM is required by the EPA to sample ocean water after sewage spills. When the numbers stayed high long after clean up the contamination was discovered. These records were carefully managed until 2005, short term managers may have destroyed them to avoid getting 'involved'. Or they may still be available and RCD has not looked. Around 2003 RCD was given a million dollars to look into this. ; /. The District should have accepted the records at this time but showed limited interest.
SAM Manager David Dickson offered to take the contaminated discharge and treat it around 2000. The Harbor District turned down the offer. District Manager Pete Grenell blamed it on seabirds...
The stormwater issues at the Harbor are partly due to broken infrastructure. The pipes are clogged with high tide debris unless there has been a recent upgrade. The system was tiny until the Harbor Village was built. The new pipes may be draining into the damaged outfall. The time for research has long passed, fix the thing already.
A the Marine Reserve: There have been farms and ranches upstream for 100 years. There are also raccoons, mice, voles, wood rats, coyotes, critters etc. that make a living off the creek. The water is, as Calla states, likely fine for the other more charismatic marine wildlife. Keep the visitors out of the creek and keep the shoes on and they will be fine. This goes for all the Coastal creeks. The ones in Hawaii as well.
Linda Mar: I worked with the San Pedro Beach Coalition also in the 90's it was determined the contamination was from the Dolger developer use of Orangeburg for sewer laterals. After some decades these fell apart and the creek polluted the beach. A replacement plan was launched but politically sensitive. County permitted septic systems are regulated to not contaminate the beach.
Tourism and capacity: The explosion of tourism and self-determined RV parks has happened since I gave up on all of this in 2005 (except for the odd comment). If thousands of tourists and locals visit the beaches with one either public or restaurant toilet for every 1000 visitors you can guess what happens. Responsible leaders will sharpen their pencils and figure out how to improve this without taxing the non-users.
Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica is toxically polluted by 22 rental units at Shelter Cove Beach, complete with rusted septic tanks and 1950s leach fields. P00p from Shelter Cove floats 1/8 mile north right into your kid's face at Linda Mar Beach.
