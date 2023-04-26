January Hooker

January Hooker works on the detailed paintings when she knows Coastside Adult Day Health Center clients will be around to interact with her.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

Artist January Hooker walked down the hallway at Coastside Adult Day Health Center in Half Moon Bay, giving a tour of her “Healing Windows,” a collection of 10 petite landscape murals inside painted elliptical window frames.

“I planned a curved window because it’s much more calming than square edges, which makes you feel confined,” said Hooker.

Tags

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories