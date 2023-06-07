Last year when Claire Rietmann-Grout and Lindsay Stewart described their innovative vision for the start-up Coastside Leadership Academy — a gender-inclusive, all-girls home school education program — one question stood out: How would a program based on outdoor learning succeed in the Coastside climate? That was before the record-setting rainfall and torrential winds hit the region last winter.
As they wrapped up their first school year last week, the question came up again.
“We wore rain gear and we hiked,” Stewart said. “Some of our most fun memories are hiking in Purisima by the creek. We were soaking wet.”
The academy’s founders also expressed gratitude for the Half Moon Bay Library where they sought refuge with their students when staying outside would have put their safety at risk. “We use their resources a lot,” Stewart said.
“We embraced it,” Rietmann-Grout added. “An atmospheric river connects to climate change. So, we’re like, ‘Let’s study this.’ We analyzed the trees that fell. We collected data, talked to people who were putting telephone poles back up. The cool thing about being outside is that you meet outside people and learn from them.”
Stewart and Rietmann-Grout, who frequently complement each other’s thoughts, if not complete each other’s sentences, described their first year as a success — and a learning process for themselves as well as their six students. “We had to build the culture we wanted,” Stewart said. “But by the second semester we really figured out how to co-create the curriculum with the students.”
Scout Zingler, a ninth-grade student, explained the process. “We figure out the main, big topic, and then discuss what we want to learn more about.”
“Flexibility is the name of the game,” Rietmann-Grout chimed in.
Rather than serving as an independent school, the academy provides content for home-schooled students relying on a curriculum model built around a set of 21st-century themes: civic literacy, global awareness, financial literacy, environmental literacy and health literacy.
The outdoor, real-world basis for the curriculum offers an alternative for students who do not thrive in traditional classroom settings.
Zingler embraced the experiment. “Traditional school was not working out for me,” she said. “I am autistic, so it’s very hard to learn in traditional school, especially in very crowded places or very loud places. A lot of traditional learning tactics don’t work that well, or at all, for me.”
A typical day at Coastside Leadership Academy starts at the Moss Beach home of one of the co-founders with time for everyone to check in with one another before engaging in some mindfulness and movement activities. The leaders develop “walking questions” for the group to discuss as they set out to learn in the surrounding area — anywhere from Rockaway Beach in Pacifica to Pescadero or across the Bay where they visited the Angela Davis exhibition at the Oakland Museum of California and developed a lesson plan about the famed activist.
Academy students also enrolled concurrently in courses at Skyline College. Although Zingler had to contend with the humming of the projector in a psychology class, she appreciated the opportunity to discuss a range of topics with the professor.
The academy will offer two summer sessions and then look forward to expanding to as many as 10 students next year.
