Hoffman Creek Trail

The trailhead beckons at Hoffman Creek Trail in Pescadero. Some of the long-closed areas in the vicinity of the CZU Lightning Complex fire are starting to reopen to visitors.

Two years after the CZU Lightning Complex fire consumed 86,509 acres of San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, beloved spots at Big Basin Redwoods State Park, Butano State Park and Pescadero Creek Park are welcoming tree-huggers once more. 

On July 22, parts of Big Basin reopened for day use. The Redwood Loop and Dool trails, a temporary visitors center, temporary bathroom and water stations and day parking lots were opened. The Rancho del Oso Nature and History Center is open on weekends only. Visitors must reserve parking in advance. The Santa Cruz Metro’s Route 35 services the park for free. 

