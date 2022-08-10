Two years after the CZU Lightning Complex fire consumed 86,509 acres of San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, beloved spots at Big Basin Redwoods State Park, Butano State Park and Pescadero Creek Park are welcoming tree-huggers once more.
On July 22, parts of Big Basin reopened for day use. The Redwood Loop and Dool trails, a temporary visitors center, temporary bathroom and water stations and day parking lots were opened. The Rancho del Oso Nature and History Center is open on weekends only. Visitors must reserve parking in advance. The Santa Cruz Metro’s Route 35 services the park for free.
Pescadero Creek Park, a popular spot for hiking, biking and horse riding, is now open north of Pescadero Creek, as well as the creek itself.
Butano State Park is partially opened, with many trails entirely accessible. Visitors must bring in their own water, however, as all water stations remain closed. On Nov. 1 Butano Trail Camp will reopen, the first of the park’s campgrounds to welcome visitors post-fire.
Ninety-seven percent of Big Basin was burned by the CZU Lightning Complex fire, and most of the park remains closed, including all campgrounds and the popular Skyline to the Sea Trail. The Reimagine Big Basin initiative, which is overseeing the restoration of the park and long-term planning to make it a resilient ecological space, has no set timeline for the reopening of the other facilities and park space.
