Culverts

Culverts under the Coastal Trail near Roosevelt Beach, seen here on Friday, are fenced off as the road above slowly crumbles. 

 By Anna Hoch-Kenney

Half Moon Bay and California State Parks are preparing to replace two aging culverts on the Coastal Trail, though ongoing permitting and studies will lengthen the construction timeline. 

The Half Moon Bay Planning Commission last week was prepared to issue a Coastal Development Permit to replace two deteriorating culverts with a single one in the Pullman watercourse. But before the Oct. 25 meeting, city staff received feedback and agreed with some of the concerns, namely the need for a new hydrological analysis and coastal access plan. It recommended the board continue the item to an unspecified date and hold a public hearing to get more feedback. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

