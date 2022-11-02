Half Moon Bay and California State Parks are preparing to replace two aging culverts on the Coastal Trail, though ongoing permitting and studies will lengthen the construction timeline.
The Half Moon Bay Planning Commission last week was prepared to issue a Coastal Development Permit to replace two deteriorating culverts with a single one in the Pullman watercourse. But before the Oct. 25 meeting, city staff received feedback and agreed with some of the concerns, namely the need for a new hydrological analysis and coastal access plan. It recommended the board continue the item to an unspecified date and hold a public hearing to get more feedback.
“It makes sense to get a little more robust coastal access plan and construction timeline before the issuance of a Coastal Development Permit,” Senior Associate Planner Scott Phillips said.
It’s believed the culverts, which run under the Coastal Trail and driveway access the Roosevelt Beach parking lot, were built sometime in the 1980s. In the winter of 2018, city staff say the driveway accessing the beach parking lot began collapsing into the undercut outfall. The roadway has continued to deteriorate each winter, and in 2020 most of the roadway eroded into the watercourse and State Parks closed the parking lot access.
During the demolition phase, crews could use steel plates or a small temporary movable bridge for trail users. Staff believes the construction will be phased to allow for modified access.
“Although we understand the pain that comes with any impact on the use of the Coastal Trail, we also know that if we don’t approach this situation quickly, we could face an even longer closure,” said Joanne Kerbavaz, a senior environmental scientist for State Parks.
Other staff noted that the two culverts appear to be a patchwork of steel and concrete laid at different times, causing water to leak around them and erode the soil under the driveway. The idea behind the construction is that a single, larger culvert will better handle bigger storms.
Because the culverts are located within a watercourse and potentially within proximity of sensitive habitats, developers need a CDP to work on State Parks land, Phillips said. The site is also under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the city will need additional permits from the Regional Water Quality Control Board, and both the U.S. and California Department of Fish and Wildlife. State Parks prepared an exemption to the California Environmental Quality Act. Commissioner Margaret Gossett requested the city continue updating its Stormwater Master Plan to better understand how the area would be impacted by the new culvert.
Some of the riparian area west of the site will likely be trampled during construction, and all of the plants will be replanted. If any plants are permanently removed, the CDP will require that three new plants be planted for every one removed. The western culvert will have a rock pile to stop undercutting, and two guardrails will be placed on the path.
“If this isn’t addressed soon, we’ll lose the current access on the Coastal Trail,” Phillips said.
