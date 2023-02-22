The Sewer Authority Mid-coastside is starting to get a clearer picture of the expensive damages caused by last month’s storms. It is also eyeing a large pipeline replacement project in the Midcoast.

As of last week, SAM has paid nearly $1 million to repair storm damage and is still tallying costs. The repairs are the result of flooding at the wastewater treatment plant in Half Moon Bay and pipeline damage on the Midcoast. Leakages were discovered on Jan. 1 in two Midcoast locations, one from the Montara force main between two houses in Moss Beach, and the other was from manholes outside SAM’s Montara pump station. The overflow from this latter dumped effluent into the ocean for 66 hours. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

Montara native

I'm unfamiliar with how FEMA works - but can this be something FEMA could help with considering the coastside was approved for Disaster recovery assistance, and a portion of the issue is related to the Jan storm? Our water/sewer rates are already so out of control, another increase right now feels like such a hit

Petsnotmeds

Present residents are taking craps from the official's lack of competency of the past 10, 20 years, and among them stagnation in infrastructures of the entirely.

John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

We picked 'em!

Petsnotmeds

Not me. Like Bob Ross would say: "It's not a mistake, it's a happy accident". Except we have a reality, not a painting.

KCSQ

The article states “ Montara, Vallemar, and Princeton pump stations. ”. Is this a typo? Pacifica sends effluent over the mountain?

Barbara Dye

The Vallemar pump station is near Vallemar Street in Moss Beach.

John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

Effluent? From Pacifica? Via a pump station? Nah. Most of that comes via the tunnel. Mostly on weekends and sunny days. 😎

