The Sewer Authority Mid-coastside is starting to get a clearer picture of the expensive damages caused by last month’s storms. It is also eyeing a large pipeline replacement project in the Midcoast.
As of last week, SAM has paid nearly $1 million to repair storm damage and is still tallying costs. The repairs are the result of flooding at the wastewater treatment plant in Half Moon Bay and pipeline damage on the Midcoast. Leakages were discovered on Jan. 1 in two Midcoast locations, one from the Montara force main between two houses in Moss Beach, and the other was from manholes outside SAM’s Montara pump station. The overflow from this latter dumped effluent into the ocean for 66 hours.
As part of the cleanup effort, the SAM board last week signed off on a contract with Bay Pacific Pipelines not to exceed $447,000 to repair a broken pipeline in Moss Beach. The funds will come from the district’s emergency reserves.
After emergency repairs of the Montara force main on Jan. 1 did not stop the leakage, another local contractor had to put in a 300-foot-long above-ground temporary pipe. Two weeks ago, Bay Pacific Pipelines moved that structure underground. In total, the contractor replaced 850 feet of the force main with more durable material. SAM General Manager Kishen Prathivadi said the extra work was necessary to reinforce the pipeline between two valves, which helps eliminate any weak points.
He noted that the Bay Pacific Pipeline has not submitted an invoice yet. It’s not clear how much of SAM’s damages will be covered by insurance, but reports have been made to the agency’s insurer, Prathivadi said.
Dovetailing with the pipeline contract was a lengthy discussion about how to proceed with replacing SAM’s aging pipeline infrastructure in this area of the Midcoast.
The entire Montara force main, which is part of SAM’s Intertie Pipeline System, spans 16,750 linear feet and connects to the Montara, Vallemar, and Princeton pump stations. Approximately 2,500 feet of it was replaced in 2015. The remaining 13,395 linear feet needs to be redesigned and replaced, Prathivadi said.
The board of directors last week voted to publish a request for proposals to do just that. The RFP was prepared by engineers from SAM’s three member agencies: Prathivadi, Maz Bozorginia, from the city of Half Moon Bay, Pippin Cavagnaro, from Montara Water and Sanitation District, and John Rayner, from Granada Community Services District. The document estimates that construction could begin in spring 2024.
However, SAM’s Half Moon Bay directors Deborah Penrose and Debbie Ruddock, both City Council members, said the city was not in a position to pay for the upgrades because of pending litigation with the two other SAM agencies. In 2017, Half Moon
Bay filed a lawsuit against the other member agencies in SAM’s joint powers
agreement claiming replacement costs for the Intertie Pipeline System should not be paid by the city. In March 2022 the city appealed a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge’s decision to grant summary judgment that sided with the defendants.
“Despite the title on the agenda and the staff report, the proposed scope of work clearly demonstrates that it’s a replacement of the Montara force main,” Penrose said.
The decision appeared to cause some frustration from other board members.
“The city of Half Moon Bay wants to twist the JPA to their purposes at every event,” director Matthew Clark said.
The city representatives agreed to move forward with the RFP, but Ruddock noted it would only approve project costs under protest, similar to what the city has done with other projects related to the IPS since the lawsuit began, to keep SAM operations going.
(7) comments
I'm unfamiliar with how FEMA works - but can this be something FEMA could help with considering the coastside was approved for Disaster recovery assistance, and a portion of the issue is related to the Jan storm? Our water/sewer rates are already so out of control, another increase right now feels like such a hit
Present residents are taking craps from the official's lack of competency of the past 10, 20 years, and among them stagnation in infrastructures of the entirely.
We picked 'em!
Not me. Like Bob Ross would say: "It's not a mistake, it's a happy accident". Except we have a reality, not a painting.
The article states “ Montara, Vallemar, and Princeton pump stations. ”. Is this a typo? Pacifica sends effluent over the mountain?
The Vallemar pump station is near Vallemar Street in Moss Beach.
Effluent? From Pacifica? Via a pump station? Nah. Most of that comes via the tunnel. Mostly on weekends and sunny days. 😎
