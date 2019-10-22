There was little substantive update on Tuesday to PG&E’s earlier warning that it might shut off power to 200,000 customers in the region beginning on Wednesday. The warning area includes much of the Coastside.
The power giant has said that it plans to shut off power in parts of 16 counties beginning on Wednesday due to high wildfire danger. The region includes Half Moon Bay, San Gregorio, Pescadero and La Honda, but not north of the city into the Midcoast. Caltrans says it expects no interruption of service through the Devil’s Slide tunnels.
PG&E has said that it expects to power down those in the Coastside warning area at about 1 a.m. on Thursday morning as winds are expected to increase. There are conflicting reports of how long power might be down. The PG&E website indicates that once power is shut off to an area it might be down for more than 48 hours.
If it happens, a shutdown this week would be the second this month. An earlier shutoff affected Coastside customers for 17 hours or longer and caused disruption throughout the region. Traffic intensified due to nonfunctioning signals. Businesses were forced to close. Many people reported severe interruptions to their lives, including some with medical conditions that require power.
PG&E is urging those in the shutoff warning area to make preparations now, including purchasing batteries and gasoline. There is no word as yet whether the power company will operate a resource center on the coast, as it did during the last shutdown event.
More tips can be found at pge.com/pspsupdates. The power company’s website was down intermittently through the last shutoff and PG&E says it experienced trouble with it earlier today as well.
For the latest reports from the Review, follow us on Twitter at @hmbreview.com. The Review will send breaking news email alerts as warranted and communicate via Facebook and Instagram. The newspaper will turn off its paywall, making news about the shutoff available to all, throughout any power crisis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.