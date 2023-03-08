Today is an important day for the city of Half Moon Bay as the California Coastal Commission is due to consider the city’s proposed restrictions for short-term rentals within city limits. The statewide body meets today and Thursday at Oceano Hotel and Spa in Princeton.

The Coastal Commission was also set to take up the city of Pacifica’s Land Use Plan, but that discussion has been postponed according to the Coastal Commission’s website, which gave no reason for the postponement.

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories