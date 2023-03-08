Today is an important day for the city of Half Moon Bay as the California Coastal Commission is due to consider the city’s proposed restrictions for short-term rentals within city limits. The statewide body meets today and Thursday at Oceano Hotel and Spa in Princeton.
The Coastal Commission was also set to take up the city of Pacifica’s Land Use Plan, but that discussion has been postponed according to the Coastal Commission’s website, which gave no reason for the postponement.
At issue for the city of Half Moon Bay is an effort to rein in some short-term rental opportunities that some residents say hold the potential to change the nature of their single-family neighborhoods. The city is proposing limits to how many nights a homeowner could rent their home as well as mandating that homeowners actually live in the homes they rent for as long as half the year. It is also asking to enact restrictions intended to keep down noise, traffic and other problems sometimes associated with these rentals.
The Coastal Commission has been generally supportive of short-term rentals along the coastal zone of California as one more way for visitors to take in the grandeur of the coast. It notes renting an entire home can be an ideal and less expensive way for an entire family to vacation together.
Judging by the staff report, the Coastal Commission may take a hard look at the proposed Half Moon Bay policy, which is tied up in the implementation plan of the Local Coastal Program.
Coastal Commission staff is supportive of the so-called “good neighbor” provisions to ensure renters don’t clash with nearby homeowners, but is skeptical of the necessity to limit such rentals and wary of some provisions.
“… The city’s ordinance on the whole represents a fairly restrictive approach to STR regulation as compared to other coastal jurisdictions, in a city that already has a small STR market,” according to the staff report.
The report questions the need to require that an STR be a “primary residence,” meaning the owner renting the home must live there a majority of the year. The city also wants to limit “unhosted” rentals to no more than 60 nights a year. The city also wants to limit the number of people and cars associated with any individual rental agreement and restrict STRs from some small lots.
The Coastal Commission in the past has ruled such restrictions are inconsistent with the state’s Coastal Act.
This time, the Coastal Commission notes that there are only 46 registered STRs in the city — less than 1 percent of the entire housing stock. It therefore suggests the practice isn’t a threat to long-term housing.
“In other words, the ‘problem’ that the city’s proposal purports to address is unclear, and the solution appears to be a poor fit for this context,” the report says.
The Coastal Commission staff offered a compromise: a cap of 50 unhosted STRs west of Highway 1 or 100 if there was a 180-night limit on the number of nights each unit could be rented in a given year. The city suggested that could be onerous to regulate and that it preferred the primary residence approach.
Alternatively, the Coastal Commission staff suggested boosting the unhosted rental nights from 60 to 180 a year while preserving the primary residence clause. The city seemed to be considering that idea.
The matter has already been delayed once. It was originally set to come before the Coastal Commission in October 2022.
