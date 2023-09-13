Pillar Point Harbor

Planners have long sought to dredge Pillar Point Harbor waters creating a slurry that could help replenish nearby Surfer’s Beach, but permitting is proving daunting.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

The San Mateo County Harbor District cleared a significant permitting hurdle last week after the California Coastal Commission approved a Coastal Development Permit for Pillar Point Harbor's sand dredging and eelgrass replacement effort.

For several years, the district has been entrenched in plans to dredge up to 100,000 cubic yards of sand from the inner harbor and dump it across 1,000 feet of shoreline at Surfer’s Beach. Because part of the east basin area the district wanted to dredge features eelgrass, staff had to devise a restoration plan to move eelgrass and establish nearly 4 acres of new habitat on the other side of the harbor. 

(1) comment

JustinStockman

This photo is such an exceptionally unique and beautiful view of the harbor and airport. I’ve lived here pretty much my whole life and this photo changes Pillar Point for me. Thank you.

