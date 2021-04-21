The California Coastal Commission on Thursday unanimously approved an updated version of Half Moon Bay’s Local Coastal Land Use Plan, which serves as a long-term guide for development and environmental decisions in the city.
Advocates for the amended version say it provides a much-needed facelift for environmental protection and residential development since the Commission first approved the city’s plan in 1985. It last updated the plan in 1993, and Half Moon Bay assumed coastal development permitting authority in 1996.
The newly updated plan is primarily concerned with clarifying policies around “planned development” areas, which have caused confusion among property owners and conservationists in the past. The update meets new state housing requirements, including more capacity near commercial areas downtown, and provides added protection for agricultural land. It also outlines development in a “town center” and identified the city’s biggest needs as concentrating on sufficient housing, preserving recreational and agricultural lands, and limiting future residential population growth.
The Half Moon Bay City Council unanimously approved the proposed amendments in October after four years of work and public input. City staff has spent the last six months finalizing the plan with commission staff. Mayor Robert Brownstone believes the update “makes significant strides” in advancing stewardship, environmental preservation, and supporting visitor and community priorities.
“Through our update, we seek to ensure that state and local priorities for affordable housing and coastal access are aligned,” Brownstone told the Commission on Thursday via remote hookup.
The plan creates new designation for seven undeveloped areas including those known as Podesta, Nurserymen’s Exchange, Surf Beach/Dunes Beach, Venice Beach, Carter Hill, West of Railroad, and North Wavecrest. While the previous document required Planned Development areas to be comprehensively considered through a master plan before development could begin, the policies were inconsistent and did not provide guidance on all projects, explained Brittney Cozzolino, an associate planner with the city’s Community Development Department. The new plan subdivided instructions for developed and undeveloped areas in the hope that it will lead to an easier planning and permitting process, Cozzolino wrote in an email.
There is also an emphasis on protecting the shoreline from sea level rise, managing restoration in environmentally sensitive habitat areas, riparian habitats and wetlands. The plan notes that alternatives to hard-armoring the shoreline to protect private and public households from hazards should be prioritized.
Under the Coastal Act, structures built prior to Jan. 1, 1977, called “existing structures,” can build shoreline-protecting devices if threatened. Clara Farley, president of Smart Coast California, told commissioners that keeping this terminology in the plan places restrictions on homeowners looking to develop their property and protect it from environmental danger.
“Placing these restrictions on properties or unlawfully requiring waiver of rights directly impacts property value and could be considered a regulatory taking,” Farley said.
Mark Massara, who represents the majority owner of developers looking to build an RV park and other amenities between Surfer’s Beach and Dunes Beach, said the new plan doesn’t account for commercial recreation for nonresidents, detours developers from building affordable accommodations and “prioritizes residents over visitors at every turn.” The updated plan noted that, while that land may provide commercial use, “large-scale visitor-serving facilities” could result in more congestion and “conflict with the protection of visual and scenic resources, especially as viewed from Highway 1 as well as from the beach and coastal trail along the shoreline.”
