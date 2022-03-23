The Coastside is home to myriad plant specimens, many unknown to those living here. The California herbaria collections, plant specimens stored in herbaria and natural history museums that have been collected over decades by botanists and naturalists, provide an in-depth look at what grows along the coast.
Join local botanist and author Toni Corelli at 10 a.m. on March 26 on Zoom, as she shares the history of botanical exploration along the San Mateo County coast in a virtual event organized by Coastside Land Trust.
To register for the event, visit “Upcoming Webinars” on coastsidelandtrust.org.
