More than 6,400 customers in San Mateo County — many on the Coastside — are now included among more than 209,000 across the region that PG&E says could experience a planned power shutoff beginning as early as Wednesday evening.
The company put a large swath of Northern California on notice on Monday afternoon. Its meteorologists and those from the National Weather Service are calling for dry, hot weather this week. They are also looking for gusty winds to return.
The latest notification says Half Moon Bay, Woodside, Pescadero, La Honda and San Gregorio are all subject to a power shutoff in 48 hours. Communication from the power company does not list Midcoast communities north of Half Moon Bay as of Monday afternoon.
In general, the company says a power shutoff is necessary to mitigate wildfire threat when the National Weather Service issues a Red Flag warning, when humidity levels fall below 20 percent, and when sustained winds of 25 mph and gusts of 45 mph are observed. The company says it uses other criteria as well and that the power might be shut off without reaching those levels.
A planned power shutoff earlier this month was roundly condemned by local and state officials. On the coast, the power was out for about 17 hours for many people.
The City of San Jose is pursuing having PG&E loosing there for profit status to a community owned and operated entity I wouldn’t go into details as you can get them on line. San Jose is seeking the support of other cities and counties to join. I’ve sent an email to Jerry Hill. Tomorrow will call Don Horsley and write an email to governor newsom. While he has been vocal about this disgraceful company.
Please stand up and get legs on the excellent proposal by San Jose.
Bob Reilly
Montara was included last time which made absolutely no sense. We were at 86% humidity and a brisk wind of 7 mph! What is the other criteria they are referring to??
Unfortunately the weather we will have here (and had last time) isn't really the issue.
The bigger problem is the route the transmission lines take to get power here - they cross the hills more or less where 92 goes and further north around San Bruno. It's the temps and winds east of us that are the worry.
This one you could almost understand. It's warm out there and has a Santa Ana feel to it. I'm glad they learned from the last one. Did they learn that they are probably the most despised entity in the history of this state?
But it still doesn't pass the snort test that a huge company can't maintain its right-of-way for ten years (by which time this will be emberworld anyway). This is probably the largest corporate failure of service in the history of this country--which HAS a history. Does this bend more to the wicked or to the absurd? Is there a need to choose?
