More than 6,400 customers in San Mateo County — many on the Coastside — are now included among more than 209,000 across the region that PG&E says could experience a planned power shutoff beginning as early as Wednesday evening.

The company put a large swath of Northern California on notice on Monday afternoon. Its meteorologists and those from the National Weather Service are calling for dry, hot weather this week. They are also looking for gusty winds to return.

The latest notification says Half Moon Bay, Woodside, Pescadero, La Honda and San Gregorio are all subject to a power shutoff in 48 hours. Communication from the power company does not list Midcoast communities north of Half Moon Bay as of Monday afternoon.

In general, the company says a power shutoff is necessary to mitigate wildfire threat when the National Weather Service issues a Red Flag warning, when humidity levels fall below 20 percent, and when sustained winds of 25 mph and gusts of 45 mph are observed. The company says it uses other criteria as well and that the power might be shut off without reaching those levels.

A planned power shutoff earlier this month was roundly condemned by local and state officials. On the coast, the power was out for about 17 hours for many people.

