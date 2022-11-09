foghorn

The U.S. Coast Guard has replaced the old foghorn on the Pillar Point breakwater. The old one, which had stood guard for 25 years, had become difficult to maintain.

 Photo courtesy Kenny Howell

After 35 years, Pillar Point Harbor has a new foghorn.

The U.S. Coast Guard completed the rebuild on Oct. 25 after several days of working at the gateway to the harbor. The government agency paid around $393,000 to replace the old sound signal. A Coast Guard spokesman said the foghorn, which has stood at its rocky perch since 1987, was deteriorating and unsafe for staff members to safely climb and service it. 

