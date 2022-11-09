After 35 years, Pillar Point Harbor has a new foghorn.
The U.S. Coast Guard completed the rebuild on Oct. 25 after several days of working at the gateway to the harbor. The government agency paid around $393,000 to replace the old sound signal. A Coast Guard spokesman said the foghorn, which has stood at its rocky perch since 1987, was deteriorating and unsafe for staff members to safely climb and service it.
The rebuilt 50-foot tower includes new housing and baffles, devices that muffle the sound. It’s thinner than the old model, but the technology remains essentially the same, with the blinking signal and booming horn every 10 seconds. The Coast Guard said the sound levels should be the same
after they were adjusted last year.
The device's eight ports emit sound at 45-degree segments, spanning 360 degrees. Three plugs covering 135 degrees are meant to block sound inland to the north, northeast and east. The Coast Guard began putting sound plugs on the foghorn, which is classified as a federal aid to navigation, or ATON, after hearing from the community that the repeated sound was too loud. Other people and mariners pushed back on capping the foghorn as it's a safety and navigation aid for boaters.
Pillar Point Harbormaster Chris Tibbe said that because of the wide range of vessels that circulate in and around the area, having a safety baseline like the foghorn is a huge help. He noted that during the last salmon fishing season, most calls for assistance came from cellphones from boaters who didn’t have state-of-the-art navigation systems on their vessels.
The coast is known for heavy fog, and if boaters are lost, Tibbe said, search and rescue personnel can ask if they hear a foghorn or see a flashing light, which helps staff locate them.
Tibbe said he was grateful to the Coast Guard for identifying funding and leading the project.
“Our mariners, they’re going out in foggy, treacherous seas,” he said. “It's really nice to have that as a beacon to get back.”
