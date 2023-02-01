A day in the life

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Commander Joseph Messina kept steady hands on the joystick of the helicopter as he circled over Pescadero in two wide laps. Next to him co-pilot Lt. Joel Norton called out readings on the sprawling dashboard and communicated with radio chatter. Behind them, flight mechanic Isaac Gutierrez opened the side door of the 38-foot-long MH-65E, letting in brisk air at 1,000 feet while he surveyed San Mateo County’s sprawling coast and farmland. 

After weeks of steady rain, the skies finally cleared on Jan. 19 for a bluebird flight. The Coast Guard crew was kind enough to bring along two wide-eyed reporters for a peek behind the federal curtain and an understanding of what it takes to fly the most recognizable aircraft on the Peninsula. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

