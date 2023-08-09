temperatures

While temperatures rose with the summer sun this week, the Coastside was largely bundled up through most of July. In fact, meteorologists note it was among the coldest Julys on record.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

As temperatures reach historic highs for extended periods of time across the country this summer, the Coastside has remained surprisingly cool. In fact, the months of May through July have been the coldest since 1999.

The data comes from Certified Consulting Meteorologist and Golden Gate Weather Services founder Jan Null. The Half Moon Bay resident spent over two decades at the National Weather Service and also worked as an adjunct professor of meteorology at San Francisco State University and San Jose State University. Now, as a private weather data consultant, Null has time to conduct his own research at SJSU. 

