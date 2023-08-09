As temperatures reach historic highs for extended periods of time across the country this summer, the Coastside has remained surprisingly cool. In fact, the months of May through July have been the coldest since 1999.
The data comes from Certified Consulting Meteorologist and Golden Gate Weather Services founder Jan Null. The Half Moon Bay resident spent over two decades at the National Weather Service and also worked as an adjunct professor of meteorology at San Francisco State University and San Jose State University. Now, as a private weather data consultant, Null has time to conduct his own research at SJSU.
“About once a decade, we’ll get one of these extreme patterns,” Null said. “Certainly, it’s not unprecedented, we've seen it before. But we have to go back to 1971 (to see a July colder than this one). So, that's 52 years before we’ve had a colder July.”
These extreme patterns are driven by a persistent pattern in the atmosphere.
“Here along the West Coast, going back into the winter, there has been low pressure over the northeastern Pacific. That's what fed all the storms that we saw all winter, and that low hasn’t really gone away,” Null said. “We’re out of the time of year where we get rain out of that, but it has given us cool weather. Going downstream, there has been a persistent area of high pressure over the southwestern U.S.
“That’s why we've now seen 30-plus days of 110 degrees in Phoenix, which is why we live in Half Moon Bay,” Null joked.
A common misconception along the coast is that El Niño is part of the cause of this abnormal weather, including the winter storms. El Niño is a climate phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean caused when irregular trade winds along the equator slacken or reverse direction, usually around late December. This allows abnormally warm water to accumulate along the equator in the central and eastern Pacific. Inversely, La Niña is when the trade winds strengthen, causing the water to be cooler than normal.
The last El Niño was in 2015 and 2016, though, and it doesn’t actually reach the coast.
“El Niño will never come to California. It takes place in the tropical Pacific,” Null said. “It will affect the jet stream patterns this coming winter. But last winter was La Niña. There's this whole perception going back to some of the big El Niños back in ’97 and ’98, when you had a really wet, rainy year (that El Niños cause big storms). But we've also had El Niños that are dry.”
El Niño, then, is not the direct cause of the irregularly wet winter the coast experienced. There are a variety of reasons that led to it, though.
“If El Nino was the only ballplayer in the game, like Steph Curry who makes most of the points and has most of the impact (things would be different), but there's lots (of factors),” Null said. “Things like the North Atlantic oscillation and the Arctic oscillation and the Pacific Decadal oscillation — those sometimes will make an El Niño wetter or drier. You can't just say El Niño equals wet.”
Climate change is a significant part of this weather pattern.
“Every weather event has the climate change DNA in it. The oceans are warmer, the atmosphere is warmer,” Null said. “Even though you think global warming, you're going to have places where it is not going to be warmer, because you have this trade-off of air moving from high pressure to low pressure.
“I'd be more surprised if it was warmer here and also inland,” he said. “What I think we're looking at with global warming is an increased frequency of these big heat waves. Instead of maybe happening every 10 years, maybe they're going to be every five.”
High and low pressure is driven by the jet stream, which moves along the coast. Usually, it cycles from low to high pressure every few days, allowing for a ridge of high pressure to let in warmer temperatures.
“When we get locked into a pattern, then we start seeing extremes — going six months without reaching 65 in Half Moon Bay is pretty significant,” Null said.
“Typically, as we get into August and into September, the sea breeze circulation starts breaking down, and so we don't get as much cool air moving inland,” he added. “San Francisco has their average warmest day of the year on Sept. 24. In other parts of the country, it’s in July.”
The high and low pressure environments often exist between 2,000 and 3,000 miles apart, which is about the width of the country. Each coast will experience storms caused by low pressure at the same time, while the middle of the country has relatively good weather caused by high pressure.
“Normally things move along and progress. When they get blocked up, then you start seeing extremes,” Null repeated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.