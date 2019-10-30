Despite days of warning that it would shut power to the entire coast overnight on Tuesday, PG&E cancelled plans to turn off the lights to 13,000 Coastside customers. The change of plans came largely without warning and despite high winds across the coast.
Some Coastsiders said on social media that they received notice from the company that they were no longer on the shutoff list. For many others, the good news was a surprise. The last communication from San Mateo County Office of Emergency Services was that the entire coast would be without power this morning.
Had the shutdown come, it would have been the third this month on the coast. For hours, the coast was virtually the only part of San Mateo County listed for the shutoff. In all, 597,000 people across the region had been notified of a possible shutoff.
The planned power shutoffs are PG&E's effort to mitigate the risk of catastrophic wildfire and correspond to extreme fire danger.
I have yet to find anyone who was aware that these outages were made not out of concern for public safety, but because the were ordered by a court. I attach the link, but if this doesn't work, see below it for search terms.
courthttps://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/5680977/USA-v-PG-E-Probation-Order-20190109.pdf
I found this by using key words: PG&E Court Order Felony.
Oddly PG&E doesn't advertise that they're proudly complying with the court's demand.
This deserves to be known by every citizen of this great state. Is even remotely imaginable that the utility might not WANT us to know it?
Anybody want some of the dry ice I bought and still have most of?
Maybe I can make fog with it.
The rude awakening by my alarm clock was rather spooky. I expected a power shut-off sleep-in.
When it wasn’t out at 2330 it seemed like no outage. BTW: a news guy on 1800 Channel 5 news said the PG&E said the if you power wasn’t out yet it most likely would remain on.
I echo that thanks, your site being a particular contrast to the useless dribble and babble on social media, which has proven itself totally incapable of providing one gram of actionable intelligence during an emergency.
As for PG&E only two words will do: Competent Receivership. Some want Federal. Not I. Whatever you think of the state, we know it still operates under the Constitution.
Just another piece of evidence of a ridiculously poor ability to manage virtually anything related to power delivery. The company is a complete mess.
I want to thank the Review for keeping us informed during this situation. I really appreciate the timely updates.
