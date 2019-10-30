  1. Home
Despite days of warning that it would shut power to the entire coast overnight on Tuesday, PG&E cancelled plans to turn off the lights to 13,000 Coastside customers. The change of plans came largely without warning and despite high winds across the coast.

Some Coastsiders said on social media that they received notice from the company that they were no longer on the shutoff list. For many others, the good news was a surprise. The last communication from San Mateo County Office of Emergency Services was that the entire coast would be without power this morning.

Had the shutdown come, it would have been the third this month on the coast. For hours, the coast was virtually the only part of San Mateo County listed for the shutoff. In all, 597,000 people across the region had been notified of a possible shutoff.

The planned power shutoffs are PG&E's effort to mitigate the risk of catastrophic wildfire and correspond to extreme fire danger.

