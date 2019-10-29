  1. Home
Updated 4:30 p.m.: Residents will enjoy a respite from PG&E’s public safety power shut-offs for much of Tuesday, but officials have warned the lights could go out again around 10 p.m. as high wind gusts are expected in the Santa Cruz Mountains and on the Peninsula through Wednesday.

Past experiences with PG&E outages have demonstrated that deadlines for shut-offs are malleable due to weather conditions. The estimated times for shutoff is subject to change. The latest estimate, issued Tuesday afternoon, is for an hour earlier than originally contemplated. This will be the utility company’s third planned outage on the Coastside this month.

San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies will be directing traffic at intersections on Wednesday morning, and schools will remain open. The city of Half Moon Bay's resource center will open at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Ted Adcock Community Center providing WiFi and outlets.

Although the wind event is expected to end early Wednesday, it could take crews hours or even days to inspect lines and restore power.

PG&E officials said they anticipate the shut-off will affect almost 600,000 customers across 30 counties. Coastside communities are the only places listed in the county for the shut-off. PG&E estimates more than 13,000 customers will lose power.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Bay Area during today and Wednesday, but its wind advisory only applies to the North Bay mountains. Gusts could reach up to 30 mph tonight on the coast, according to the National Weather Service forecasts.

