Updated 4:30 p.m.: Residents will enjoy a respite from PG&E’s public safety power shut-offs for much of Tuesday, but officials have warned the lights could go out again around 10 p.m. as high wind gusts are expected in the Santa Cruz Mountains and on the Peninsula through Wednesday.
Past experiences with PG&E outages have demonstrated that deadlines for shut-offs are malleable due to weather conditions. The estimated times for shutoff is subject to change. The latest estimate, issued Tuesday afternoon, is for an hour earlier than originally contemplated. This will be the utility company’s third planned outage on the Coastside this month.
San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies will be directing traffic at intersections on Wednesday morning, and schools will remain open. The city of Half Moon Bay's resource center will open at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Ted Adcock Community Center providing WiFi and outlets.
Although the wind event is expected to end early Wednesday, it could take crews hours or even days to inspect lines and restore power.
PG&E officials said they anticipate the shut-off will affect almost 600,000 customers across 30 counties. Coastside communities are the only places listed in the county for the shut-off. PG&E estimates more than 13,000 customers will lose power.
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Bay Area during today and Wednesday, but its wind advisory only applies to the North Bay mountains. Gusts could reach up to 30 mph tonight on the coast, according to the National Weather Service forecasts.
Moral indifference coupled with corporate greed. This is nothing new, but it highlights the dangers of monopolies. If the municipalities could generate their own power and maintain their own distribution, there would be far less indifference - because the mangers could be voted out of office. That is not a "liberal" idea. Two of he most conservative cities in which I have lived (Omaha and San Antonio) have had municipal utilities for half a century.
Just left Google earth. I counted 2,184 solar panels on Half Moon Bay school properties yet the schools have no electricity available when PG&E severs the umbilical. Now that's an engineering marvel! Perhaps we need to re-asses our science curriculum?
Not the science department, this was an administrative economic decision. My roof is covered with solar panels also and the electricity is going nowhere. The school district should be lauded for keeping classrooms open and education happening.
From an engineering perspective, there's nothing preventing pushing your PV-generated energy back to the grid in a shutdown.
HOWEVER - doing so would endanger anyone working on the broader system. Therefore, solar inverters shunt during a shutdown event (when the solar system doesn't "see" the grid working correctly).
This is an engineering and cost problem, not a "science" one.
Just came from a restaurant where nothing else was on anyone's mind. The thing that's truly frightening--the only thing, barring a proximate fire--is the absence of perspective.
May people somehow got through the firebombings of Japan, a number of plagues, sieges, and who knows what else? This is a minor inconvenience for all of us save a few who are genuinely vulnerable, and we should be spending our time looking out for them before we tend to our own comforts. Just a curmudgeonly reaction, but until we have a real emergency, couldn't we work on a sense of perspective?
Hi Daniel, I see where you are coming from but to someone who has lost at least $14,000 in sales, who's employees have lost 3 days of work (so far) and a not yet counted loss in product, this is not a petty thing. No we are not in the mess of a natural disaster but our businesses are what people need for a normal and comfortable life. We are just one of many businesses that have lost any potential gain from this our busiest month. Our perspective is that of how we will make it in the winter months. And with our employees experiencing loss of income it all trickles down through the local economy until you don't see that favorite restaurant anymore. The pressure is most definitely on the small businesses on the coastside.
I live in a senior community in town and it is not a petty thing here either. We are all on fixed incomes and the loss of food may mean some folks won't eat much for the rest of the month. Also, my building has an elevator that is not working, making it impossible for some and very difficult for others to leave their apartments. I heard but did not verify a person (not at my complex) died during the last outage due to an inability to connect a battery to his breathing machine. That's a horrible and unnecessary death!
Shutting off power to thousands/millions of people cannot be the strategy going forward. I can't even imagine sane people sitting in the PGE boardroom suggesting this except with some punitive "payback" motive for being held responsible for the San Bruno disaster and the wild fires that killed many poor souls. Energy production and distribution should not be run on a for-profit basis. Period. The greed of PGE executives and shareholders is putting our lives at risk while they continue to lobby for policies that make them richer. They've had years to up-level their distribution lines. They chose profit over safety and are now pushing it back on consumers to "have a plan".
Well, PGE, you better have a plan that includes getting sued again!
