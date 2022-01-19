The idea germinated like a planted seed. Now, it’s about ready to bloom. After more than three years, local representatives of the Coastside’s farmworker community are nearly ready to unveil an opportunity that many farmers in the area might otherwise never access.
Rancho San Benito, a new farmworking cooperative, is in the final stages of becoming a certified nonprofit. The plan for the organization is to have farmworkers continue to work day jobs, but, in the evenings or off-hours, work on the Rancho San Benito property. There they will have an assigned plot of land to grow and sell their own crops, all while learning more about the commercial aspects of farming, land management and sustainable farming practices.
Half Moon Bay City Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez has been involved with this effort for the past several years, well before he was elected to city government. One of the key challenges for Jimenez and his partners was to find affordable land with usable water. Rancho San Benino initially applied for another POST property in San Gregorio, a 20-acre lot with two barns and a house. The land trust fielded applications for a lease, but Rancho San Benito ultimately wasn’t selected.
However, those discussions led the group to another POST-owned Half Moon Bay property, the Wavecrest Open Space near Smith Field. Rancho San Benito is now leasing 76 acres across two plots of land to grow seasonal crops. The co-op has received support from multiple levels of San Mateo County government and conservation groups and won a significant contribution in the form of $100,000 of Measure K funds courtesy of San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley’s office.
“Supervisor Horsley believes in this organization to help maintain farming on the coast,” Jimenez said. “And what better way than to give the opportunity to farmworkers to become the future farmers of the coast? And not only in Half Moon Bay, it’s for farmers on the entire San Mateo County coast.”
Because Rancho San Benito isn’t a nonprofit yet, the funds are being managed by Philanthropic Ventures Foundation until the co-op becomes certified. The San Mateo Resource Conservation District has been involved and plans to provide education on sustainable practices. In addition to signing the lease, Rancho San Benito’s board of directors has formed an advisory group and paid property insurance.
A key part of the co-op’s goal is to introduce sustainable farming practices, like carbon sequestering and crop rotation, and groups like Green Foothills and the Sierra Club have voiced support for these measures. Studies have shown that farmworkers are consistently among the lowest-paid workers in the county. The U.S. Department of Agriculture stated that farmworkers earned $14.62 per hour on average in 2020, which was a 3.2 percent increase from what they earned in 2019, after adjusting for inflation. That is still less than some of the lowest-paid workers in the labor force. Other USDA studies indicated that farmworkers earn less than 60 percent of what production and nonsupervisory workers outside of agriculture earn.
This kind of disparity in wages and resources is what drew the board members together in an effort to create a solution. Board member Winsor Kinkade noted that farmworkers tend to have a deep understanding of working the land, and Rancho San Benito allows them to capitalize on that knowledge and expand their business skills.
“With a lot of farmworkers, they’ve never necessarily sold their own produce or opened their own business,” Kinkade said. “Having courses on business management so they can be successful in starting their own business, so they can make money from what they’ve been doing for however many years.”
Board President Luis Bazan emphasized that while the co-op can provide a new income stream for farmworkers, it should also be seen as an educational environment to serve them in the long term by offering learning opportunities on all kinds of topics like water management, starting a business, and environmentally sustainable farming practices.
“It’s a place to learn,” he said. “For example, there’s water. How can we share knowledge from all the farmworkers here on how to work with no water during a drought?
“It’s a formation in all aspects, to learn from each other and involve people who may not be connected to farm working, but want to help and lend their expertise to farmworkers,” he said.
(1) comment
POST is a great organization generally but particularly for facilitating this beneficial community effort. Nice news to read early on a Wednesday.
