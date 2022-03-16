Three small earthquakes rumbled Sunday night in the same area where a 4.1 magnitude quake struck earlier that afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The three smaller quakes happened just 22 minutes apart about 13.5 miles northeast of Soledad.
The first one was 3.3 magnitude at 9:09 p.m., then a 2.8 magnitude at 9:31 p.m. and the last one, seven seconds later, at a 2.5 magnitude. The 4.1 magnitude temblor hit at 1:50 p.m.
All four earthquakes occurred within a half-mile diameter in the Gabilan Range of mountains along the San Andreas Fault just east of State Route 25, also known as Airline Highway. There were no reports of injuries caused by any of the quakes.
