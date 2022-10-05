A small line of brave souls curled through the back garden at Half Moon Bay Library on Saturday as Coastsiders rolled up their sleeves to protect themselves against seasonal flu.

The three-hour flu clinic was a collaboration between the library system and the Stanford Flu Crew. The Stanford group is comp0sed of first-year medical students who each year administer 3,000 flu shots to arms throughout the Bay Area. It’s the largest effort of its kind, according to the Stanford School of Medicine.

