A small line of brave souls curled through the back garden at Half Moon Bay Library on Saturday as Coastsiders rolled up their sleeves to protect themselves against seasonal flu.
The three-hour flu clinic was a collaboration between the library system and the Stanford Flu Crew. The Stanford group is comp0sed of first-year medical students who each year administer 3,000 flu shots to arms throughout the Bay Area. It’s the largest effort of its kind, according to the Stanford School of Medicine.
Avery and Joy Allen were among those in line.
“All the prevention I can do I will do,” said 79-year-old Avery Allen, of El Granada. He and his wife have also been diligent about their COVID vaccinations and boosters.
“We’ve been getting flu shots even before COVID and this is a quick trip for us,” he said, noting the convenience of a local clinic at the library.
The flu season peaks between December and February, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While many take the flu lightly, the
burdens on the U.S. health care system and individuals is staggering. In the years between 2010 and 2020, the CDC reported as many as 41 million registered illnesses related to the virus. There were hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations, and, each year, between 12,000 and 52,000 Americans died as a result of flu.
There were historic lows reported in the spread of flu during the pandemic as most Americans wore masks, sanitized their hands and avoided crowds where the virus typically spreads. Public health officials are warning that Americans might not be so lucky this year.
For example, health officials in the Southern Hemisphere — which experienced its flu season months ago — reported a robust flu season and noted that it came earlier than usual as citizens in countries including Australia ventured out into normal routines once more.
While some health experts fear a “twindemic” — a simultaneous rise in COVID and flu rates that could tax the health care system — others say a concept known as viral interference, in which the dueling viruses essentially get in each other’s way, could forestall the worst-case scenario.
There is evidence that Americans are weary of vaccines after years of standing in line for COVID shots. The CDC reports early-season flu vaccine rates are lagging previous years. Meanwhile, the New York Times reported that many young adults in particular were unaware of the availability of a new COVID booster targeting omicron variants. ▪
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.