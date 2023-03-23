Updated 3:09 p.m.: The sun was shining by noon across the coast, but that didn't mean the end to problems created by the latest round of bad weather.
The most immediate trouble was on Highway 92, where an 80-foot eucalyptus tree fell across the highway. The road was closed in both directions from shortly after noon until nearly 3 p.m. It was completely reopened at that time. Crews were working in the area earlier in the day and it wasn't clear why the tree fell on a dry, relatively windless day.
